7 Oklahoma Sooners selected in CBS Sports 7 round mock draft

The 2022 NFL draft gets underway next Thursday night and draft analysts across the industry are getting in their final mock drafts. Last week, Dane Brugler of The Athletic provided a seven-round mock draft for all 32 teams, with seven Oklahoma Sooners selected in the draft.

This week, it’s Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports that takes a stab at projecting the seven rounds of the draft. Again, seven Oklahoma Sooners are selected in the mock draft.

What’s noticeable between the two mocks is that Kennedy Brooks has been left out. A player who amassed three 1,000-yard seasons and averaged 7.0 yards per carry for his career doesn’t hear his name called. Sure, running back has been devalued by the NFL due to their longevity in the league, but he’s a player that should get drafted. He was too productive.

The player that was in Brugler’s mock that didn’t show up here is Gabe Brkic. Kickers are always a mystery when it comes to the draft. Teams feel like they can get one in undrafted free agency. Teams typically prefer to use their late-round draft picks on players they don’t want to compete with in undrafted free agency.

The other surprise is that the first Oklahoma Sooner doesn’t come off the board until No. 74 overall, which is in the middle of the third round.

Let’s look at where each Oklahoma player is heading in this mock draft.

74. Nik Bonitto, EDGE to the Atlanta Falcons

Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oklahoma defensive lineman Nik Bonitto (DL01) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]Nik Bonitto[/autotag] lasting to the third round would be a surprise. Every team in the NFL needs a pass rusher and Bonitto fits the bill. He’s productive and can be used in multiple defensive schemes.

78. Perrion Winfrey, DL to the Cleveland Browns

Feb 5, 2022; Mobile, AL, USA; National Squad defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey of Oklahoma (98) is awarded the MVP of the 2022 Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

More surprising than Bonitto lasting to the third round in this mock draft is [autotag]Perrion Winfrey[/autotag] lasting longer. He’s regularly been mocked in the second round of the draft since his standout Senior Bowl effort that earned Winfrey MVP honors.

83. Brian Asamoah, LB to the Philadelphia Eagles

Sep 18, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Brian Asamoah (24) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]Brian Asamoah[/autotag]’s athleticism will be a fit for any NFL team.

161. Delarrin Turner-Yell, S to the New Orleans Saints

Sep 25, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Sam James (13) is tackled by Oklahoma Sooners safety Delarrin Turner-Yell (32) during the third quarter at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans is at a turning point in its organization with Sean Payton retiring and Dennis Allen taking over. [autotag]Delarrin Turner-Yell[/autotag] makes a nice fit as a strong safety prospect for the Saints.

201. Marquis Hayes, G to the Arizona Cardinals

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Another Oklahoma Sooners player that gets drafted a little later than other mock drafts this cycle. Marquis Hayes reunites with Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals. Hayes will provide the NFL team that selects him with an experienced player that has a mean streak.

209. Isaiah Thomas, EDGE to the Cincinnati Bengals

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Isaiah Thomas to the Bengals is a good spot. He goes to a defense that needs pass rush help and can factor in as a rotational edge that can also play inside on third downs.

216. Tyrese Robinson, OL to the Indianapolis Colts

Dec 7, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Oklahoma Sooner guard Tyrese Robinson (52) in action against the Baylor Bears in the 2019 Big 12 Championship Game at AT&T Stadium. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Tyrese Robinson’s versatility to play guard and tackle will make him an valuable member of any NFL offensive line room. Having a guy on your gameday roster that can play multiple positions helps a lot with roster composition when active spots are limited.

1

1