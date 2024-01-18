7 Oklahoma Sooners named to preseason All-Big 12 first team

The Oklahoma Sooners led the way with seven preseason All-Big 12 selections. Texas was the only other school with multiple selections to the All-Big 12 team with five.

The Sooners are about to embark on a season that could continue to provide historic moments.

When Oklahoma opens the year, they’ll look to extend their record 53-game winning streak as they look to be the first team in college softball history to win four straight national titles.

The Sooners were the preseason No. 1 team in the Big 12 and in the nation, according to D1Softball.

It’s a talented squad despite some transfer portal departures. Here’s a look at the seven Sooners selected to the preseason All-Big 12 team.

Nicole May, P

Nicole May comes into 2024 after a strong season in 2023 where she went 18-0 and a 0.91 ERA. She’ll be more relied upon to help carry the load heading into her third season in the Sooners rotation.

Kelly Maxwell, P

Kelly Maxwell makes the move Norman after anchoring the Oklahoma State Cowgirls staff for the last four seasons. She was 16-7 with a 1.91 ERA and .157 opponents batting average last season.

Kinzie Hansen, C

After injuries plagued her in 2022, Kinzie Hansen came back with a vengeance in 2023. She hit .409 with 13 home runs and 57 RBIs to help bolster the Sooners offense. The best catcher in the game is back to lead Oklahoma again in 2024.

Tiare Jennings, 2B

Tiare Jennings is one of the best players in college softball. She’s a dynamic hitter, able to drive in runs better than anyone in the league. Jennings led the Sooners in batting average, home runs, and RBIs in 2023’s record-breaking season.

Alyssa Brito, 3B

Alyssa Brito added another power element to the Oklahoma Sooners offense in 2023. She .412 and tied for the team lead in home runs, while driving in 60 RBIs. She did a great job locking down third base for the Sooners, keeping them as one of the best defensive teams in the nation.

Rylie Boone, LF

Oklahoma’s Jayda Coleman (24) celebrates with teammates after throwing out Florida State’s Kalei Harding (8) at second base in the sixth inning during a first game of the Women’s College World Championship Series between the Oklahoma Sooners at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, June, 7, 2023.

Arguably the most underrated Sooner on the roster, Rylie Boone would be the leadoff hitter for 99% of the teams in collegiate softball. In the nine spot, Boone sets the table for the top of the Sooners explosive lineup.

Jayda Coleman, CF

The sparkplug of the Sooners offense, Jayda Coleman is the best leadoff hitter in the sport. She had a career year in 2023 with career highs in home runs and RBIs. A force at the plate and just as valuable in the field, Coleman has a strong argument to be considered the best player in college softball.

