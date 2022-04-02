7 offensive tackles who can help Cowboys as position in flux for first time in

If the Dallas Cowboys want to keep their $40 million quarterback Dak Prescott upright, preventing edge pressure is essential. All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith is an elite talent, but hasn’t played a full season since 2015 and is not getting any younger. On the right side, usual starter La’el Collins dealt with injury, inconsistent play and a maddening suspension over avoiding drug testing which ultimately saw his stint in Dallas run its course

Terence Steele showed solid development after being a liability in 2020, proving he is worth a look as a starting caliber tackle in 2022. With only young and unproven OTs Josh Ball and Aviante Collins remaining on roster, this should be the year Dallas finally decides to address the tackle position with a long-term vision in mind. Here are several players from the 2022 NFL draft who provide value at various points of the weekend.

Day 1 Option: Charles Cross, 6-foot 5, 307 pounds, OT, Mississippi St.

Cross is a well-built tackle who is a good athlete, but struggles to quickly shift his positioning consistently. This shows as speedy edges can get to the top of the rush on him but his intelligence and length keeps them at bay.

Cross displays strength throughout his frame as he sets with a sturdy anchor and his punch shocks defenders in pass protection. He may not be as physically dominant as some of the other tackles in this class but would still challenge the likes of Steele as a starter. Otherwise, Cross would be an excellent swing tackle day one with potential to take over for Smith in the near future.

I love Charles Cross' pass-blocking attributes. They're obvious. But I'm also impressed with his body control, side-to-side match ability, and target accuracy in space when it's time to run-block. You just don't see Cross getting out of sorts a lot. pic.twitter.com/rhR6jtgZuY — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) April 1, 2022

You won't see a lot of edge-rushers get the best of Charles Cross (my OT1), but Kentucky's Josh Pascal (#4) does just that here. Inside/outside disruptor who could thrive in just about any scheme. pic.twitter.com/QUDWSoXsFs — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) March 30, 2022

Day 1 Option: Trevor Penning, 6-foot-7, 325 pounds, OT, Northern Iowa

Penning is one of the most polarizing players in the draft. His athleticism is off the charts and he has a nasty streak to compete with the most competitive NFL defensive linemen. However, these plus traits do not come without fault.

His footwork is inconsistent which allows edge rushers with good burst or a deep bag of moves to get past him. There are also further questions about whether or not he can contain his on-field ferocity as his behavior can be seen as undisciplined and erratic. If Penning can hone is his skillset, his physical traits allow for a serious potential as a long-term starter.

As a side note, I’ve fallen in love with Trevor Penning. pic.twitter.com/3hGuJD1gav — Willie Lutz (@willie_lutz) March 3, 2022

Trevor Penning is the meanest dude in Mobile pic.twitter.com/EG7fKm38Xk — Joe DeLeone (@joedeleone) February 3, 2022

Day 2 Option: Bernhard Raimann, 6-foot-6, 303 pounds, OT, Central Michigan

There is a lot to like with Raimann but also a lot of questions regarding his play and future. At 24, turning 25 in September, Raimann just recently started playing tackle so his technique is extremely raw and he is on the older side of prospects entering the league. The big Austrian has elite physical traits but lacks consistency and refinement in his game. Sitting behind and learning from a HOF caliber player like Smith would benefit Raimann substantially.

Bernhard Raimann gets hands and it is so beautiful. Look how effortless he looks moving. pic.twitter.com/ec7kbXTUD4 — Matt Alkire (@mattalkire) February 4, 2022

A fun matchup between two future NFL players from the #MAC was #CMU LT Bernhard Raimann vs #WMU EDGE Ali Fayad. Awesome battle between two athletic players, with Raimann having the size, athleticism and arm length to counter Fayad's quickness, length and ability to turn corner. pic.twitter.com/i8von2o0sI — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) November 9, 2021

Day 2 Option: Nick Petit-Frere, 6-foot-5, 316 pounds OT, Ohio St.

Petit-Frere was highly regarded early on in this cycle but has dropped down draftnik boards as of late. An intelligent player, Petit-Frere’s head is always on a swivel, catching incoming stunts and twists, and is easily able to push to the second level.

As an athlete, he is smooth and fluid throughout his reps at both left and right tackle but lacks elite quickness or play strength which has lowered his stock. Although he is more comfortable on the left, he has the experience and skillset to be a sufficient swing tackle at the next level with potential to become a starter in a couple years.

Next guy up is Nicholas Petit-Frere (Ohio State OT #78). Have heard great things about his progress this season so I’m checking him out. Impressive rep here as he latches onto the inside shoulder and drives the defender out of the rushing lane!pic.twitter.com/8zsa7PNAR1 — Ben Glassmire (@BenGlassmireNFL) October 22, 2021

Excellent hand replacement for Nicholas Petit-Frere, great layered and placed ball by Stroud. pic.twitter.com/Lr3zEaM3zr — Cory (@realcorykinnan) November 19, 2021

Day 2 Option: Abraham Lucas, 6-foot-6, 315 pounds, OT, Washington St.

Lucas is an impactful right tackle for the Cougars. His forceful hands and strength in his core show up at the point of attack as well as his devastating ability to finish plays.

Although he is a bit slow-footed, Lucas has good short-area agility and shows solid overall athleticism. His length allows him to keep edge rushers at bay however his anchor is not nearly as good as it should be given his size. This fault comes from his tendency to bend at the waist rather than the knee. Given some development, Lucas could become a starter at RT and depth at LT.

To me, this is a great example of Abraham Lucas’ (RT) mental processing in pass pro: -Sees EDGE working inside almost before it happens

-Redirects to the inside & passes the EDGE off to the OG

-Recognizes the mug LB looping & picks him up easilypic.twitter.com/cKxquI1ksV — Matt Holder (@MHolder95) March 27, 2022

This is how you put a LB in the dirt by Abraham Lucas (RT) lol pic.twitter.com/NMjECs2DmX — Matt Holder (@MHolder95) March 27, 2022

Day 3 Option: Max Mitchell, 6-foot-6, 307 pounds, OT, Louisiana

Mitchell is known for his competitive toughness, leadership, and hustle. His experience also sets him apart as he’s played in over 40 games during his time as a Ragin’ Cajun. Mitchell’s athleticism is shown through his pass sets and ability to hit the second level. His technique is solid as his hand play is proficient and he has the IQ to use his length to his advantage.

Although he lacks great play strength, his time at both right and left tackle adds versatility to his resumé and would see him as a welcomed, swing-tackle addition to the Cowboys roster.

Max Mitchell (Louisiana OT) was out here putting on a show, his anchor here is to die for… pic.twitter.com/ARY1nZ4jRX — Ben Glassmire (@BenGlassmireNFL) February 2, 2022

One of my favorite under-the-radar OT prospects this year is #Louisiana RT Max Mitchell. He’s athletic, aggressive and does a great job with his hand exchange. He has NFL starting potential – keep him on the radar. pic.twitter.com/Lb6wprS5R5 — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) October 22, 2021

Day 3 Option: Ryan Van Demark. 6-foot-6, 307 pounds, OT, UConn

Van Demark burst onto the national scene after a very solid showing at the Shrine Game. He then followed it up with an impressive Pro Day.

He showcased above-average athleticism in a monster frame that can still add more weight and strength to it. His footwork leaves some consistency to be desired but against all competition there were flashes of starting-caliber play. Van Demark would be a fantastic option on Day 3 to battle with Collins and Ball to see who can earn that backup tackle job.

Ryan Van Demark stonewalls Big Kat Bryant pic.twitter.com/zUh7yOmHua — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) January 31, 2022

Here's a handful of clips from the 1-on-1 period highlighting @UConnFootball OT Ryan Van Demark (LT, No. 74) 6-6, 305 lbs, looked very in control regardless of the size or style of the rusher in front of him. My favorite OL from day one @ShrineBowl pic.twitter.com/WbEPsYoRub — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) January 30, 2022

Watching LT Ryan Van Demark. Feet and balance stood out at Shrine Bowl. EDGE does a nice job blocking Ryan's left hand here. See how little the pull effects RVD? Playing w/ balance. Not waist bending. He's an athlete. pic.twitter.com/2ARCpQB4tW — Matt Alkire (@mattalkire) February 7, 2022

