7 offensive tackles who can help Cowboys as position in flux for first time in

Tim Lettiero
8 min read
In this article:
If the Dallas Cowboys want to keep their $40 million quarterback Dak Prescott upright, preventing edge pressure is essential. All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith is an elite talent, but hasn’t played a full season since 2015 and is not getting any younger. On the right side, usual starter La’el Collins dealt with injury, inconsistent play and a maddening suspension over avoiding drug testing which ultimately saw his stint in Dallas run its course

Terence Steele showed solid development after being a liability in 2020, proving he is worth a look as a starting caliber tackle in 2022. With only young and unproven OTs Josh Ball and Aviante Collins remaining on roster, this should be the year Dallas finally decides to address the tackle position with a long-term vision in mind. Here are several players from the 2022 NFL draft who provide value at various points of the weekend.

Day 1 Option: Charles Cross, 6-foot 5, 307 pounds, OT, Mississippi St.

Cross is a well-built tackle who is a good athlete, but struggles to quickly shift his positioning consistently. This shows as speedy edges can get to the top of the rush on him but his intelligence and length keeps them at bay.

Cross displays strength throughout his frame as he sets with a sturdy anchor and his punch shocks defenders in pass protection. He may not be as physically dominant as some of the other tackles in this class but would still challenge the likes of Steele as a starter. Otherwise, Cross would be an excellent swing tackle day one with potential to take over for Smith in the near future.

Day 1 Option: Trevor Penning, 6-foot-7, 325 pounds, OT, Northern Iowa

Penning is one of the most polarizing players in the draft. His athleticism is off the charts and he has a nasty streak to compete with the most competitive NFL defensive linemen. However, these plus traits do not come without fault.

His footwork is inconsistent which allows edge rushers with good burst or a deep bag of moves to get past him. There are also further questions about whether or not he can contain his on-field ferocity as his behavior can be seen as undisciplined and erratic. If Penning can hone is his skillset, his physical traits allow for a serious potential as a long-term starter.

Day 2 Option: Bernhard Raimann, 6-foot-6, 303 pounds, OT, Central Michigan

There is a lot to like with Raimann but also a lot of questions regarding his play and future. At 24, turning 25 in September, Raimann just recently started playing tackle so his technique is extremely raw and he is on the older side of prospects entering the league. The big Austrian has elite physical traits but lacks consistency and refinement in his game. Sitting behind and learning from a HOF caliber player like Smith would benefit Raimann substantially.

Day 2 Option: Nick Petit-Frere, 6-foot-5, 316 pounds OT, Ohio St.

Petit-Frere was highly regarded early on in this cycle but has dropped down draftnik boards as of late. An intelligent player, Petit-Frere’s head is always on a swivel, catching incoming stunts and twists, and is easily able to push to the second level.

As an athlete, he is smooth and fluid throughout his reps at both left and right tackle but lacks elite quickness or play strength which has lowered his stock. Although he is more comfortable on the left, he has the experience and skillset to be a sufficient swing tackle at the next level with potential to become a starter in a couple years.

Day 2 Option: Abraham Lucas, 6-foot-6, 315 pounds, OT, Washington St.

Lucas is an impactful right tackle for the Cougars. His forceful hands and strength in his core show up at the point of attack as well as his devastating ability to finish plays.

Although he is a bit slow-footed, Lucas has good short-area agility and shows solid overall athleticism. His length allows him to keep edge rushers at bay however his anchor is not nearly as good as it should be given his size. This fault comes from his tendency to bend at the waist rather than the knee. Given some development, Lucas could become a starter at RT and depth at LT.

Day 3 Option: Max Mitchell, 6-foot-6, 307 pounds, OT, Louisiana

Mitchell is known for his competitive toughness, leadership, and hustle. His experience also sets him apart as he’s played in over 40 games during his time as a Ragin’ Cajun. Mitchell’s athleticism is shown through his pass sets and ability to hit the second level. His technique is solid as his hand play is proficient and he has the IQ to use his length to his advantage.

Although he lacks great play strength, his time at both right and left tackle adds versatility to his resumé and would see him as a welcomed, swing-tackle addition to the Cowboys roster.

Day 3 Option: Ryan Van Demark. 6-foot-6, 307 pounds, OT, UConn

Van Demark burst onto the national scene after a very solid showing at the Shrine Game. He then followed it up with an impressive Pro Day.

He showcased above-average athleticism in a monster frame that can still add more weight and strength to it. His footwork leaves some consistency to be desired but against all competition there were flashes of starting-caliber play. Van Demark would be a fantastic option on Day 3 to battle with Collins and Ball to see who can earn that backup tackle job.

