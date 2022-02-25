7 offensive linemen Rams should watch at 2022 NFL combine

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine gets underway in Indianapolis next week and both Sean McVay and Les Snead will be in attendance to watch the top prospects in the draft class. Obviously, the Los Angeles Rams won’t get a chance to draft the top players in the first and second rounds, but they’ll finally go on the clock in Round 3.

On Day 2 and 3, the Rams will have some talented offensive line prospects available to consider drafting – depending on how free agency goes, of course. They’re in danger of losing three starting offensive linemen this offseason if Andrew Whitworth retires and both Brian Allen and Austin Corbett leave in free agency.

Here are seven offensive linemen the Rams should watch at the combine next week.

Alec Lindstrom, C, Boston College

Lindstrom wouldn’t be a plug-and-play starter at center, but he’s an accomplished player hailing from Boston College. He was a first-team All-ACC selection twice and played well as a pass protector in the middle of the Eagles’ offensive line. He isn’t the biggest center, however, being 6-foot-3 and 298 pounds, but he has room to fill out his frame.

Max Mitchell, OT, Louisiana

The Rams may need a new left tackle if Andrew Whitworth retires and Joe Noteboom leaves in free agency, and Mitchell has the potential to be a starter down the line. He played left and right tackle in college and while he needs work in the running game, he’s a solid pass protector on the edge.

Marquis Hayes, G, Oklahoma

Hayes should be a winner of the weigh-ins next week, displaying great measurables at Oklahoma. He’s a bigger guard with excellent power on the interior, which would fit well in the Rams’ offense. There’s still plenty of room for him to improve, particularly with his technique in pass protection, but Hayes could be a mid-round target for the Rams if they lose Austin Corbett in free agency.

Dylan Parham, C/G, Memphis

Parham impressed at the Senior Bowl this year and possesses the versatility to play anywhere on the offensive line. He played guard and tackle at Memphis but teams are likely to view him as a center in the NFL. Fortunately for the Rams, they could have holes at both guard and center, and adding a player in the third round who can play both spots would be a tremendous value.

Rasheed Walker, OT, Penn State

Walker was a three-year starter at Penn State and has good size at 6-foot-6, 325 pounds. While he may have to move from left tackle in the NFL, his frame and strength should allow him to play either right tackle or guard at the next level. His movement skills at the combine will be something to watch closely, especially for the Rams as they evaluate their offensive line prospects.

Ed Ingram, G, LSU

Ingram may not reach the Rams in the third round but if he does, he could be a nice replacement for Corbett at right guard. He’ll be a guard to watch during on-field drills at the combine, as well as on the bench if he tests there. Ingram played both guard spots at LSU and should have a relatively smooth transition to the NFL level.

Dohnovan West, C/G, Arizona State

Another versatile interior offensive lineman, West has played both guard spots, as well as center. He could play any of those three spots in the NFL, which is great news if he falls to the Rams at the end of the third round. His arm length is something to watch, as is his overall measurables during his weigh-in. At just 300 pounds, he could afford to add some bulk to his 6-foot-4 frame.

