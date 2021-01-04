7 observations from Steelers 24-22 loss to Browns

Mason Rudolph's chance to shine

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Today was an opportunity to see how much Rudolph had grown in a season and what he could do with that growth. Mason-haters had to be pleasantly surprised at the result. He was off on some throws early in the game, but that's to be expected. Overall, he was 22 of 39 for 315 yards and two touchdowns for an 89.2 rating. He also threw an interception while being mugged.

Sloppy tackling on big Nick Chubb TD

AP Photo/Ron Schwane

Chubb must've lathered up in peanut butter before this play. Credit to him for being shifty and elusive but there were four missed tackles on the big 47-yard touchdown: First, near the line of scrimmage with nose tackle Tyson Alualu, then cornerback Cam Sutton, followed by linebacker Vince Williams and finally safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick saves another TD

AP Photo/Ron Schwane

Fitzpatrick has made many end zone plays to save touchdowns this season and made two more today, both versus tight end David Njoku in the second quarter. On the first save, Minkah ranged over from the centerfield position to knock away what looked a sure-fire score. One play later, Fitzpatrick's coverage forced Baker to throw deep, and Njoku's end zone catch was out-of-bounds.

Alex Highsmith gets first sack as starter

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Highsmith keeps getting better with each game, and today was the fifth start of his young career. He led the defense with nine tackles, three pressures and two hurries. Highsmith also had a 10-yard sack on Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield -- his second of the season and first as a starter.

Blown call hands Browns a touchdown

AP Photo/Ron Schwane

We all know the refs aren't calling holding this season, but one thing they are good (maybe too good) at calling is roughing the passer. This time, it was missed, and the result was a game-changer. Browns safety Ronnie Harrison, Jr. put pressure on Rudolph, causing an errant throw that was picked off by cornerback M.J. Stewart. Stewart took the ball to Pittsburgh's 20-yard line, and four plays later, the Browns scored. During the play, Rudolph clearly took a blow to the head from Harrison. If called, the Steelers would've gotten a fresh set of downs. Instead, the blown call resulted in points for Cleveland. That was just one of many outcome-driven missed calls during the game.

Defense kept game close

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Despite Pittsburgh resting key starters, the defense helped keep the game close. Mayfield was limited to 196 yards, one touchdown and was sacked four times.

Baker got outplayed

AP Photo/Ron Schwane

Mayfield had fewer attempts and no picks, but Rudolph passed for 119 yards and one score more.

Up next

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Heinz Field, where the Steelers handily defeated the Browns 38-7 in October, will be the scene of the third rematch of the season -- this time, it's a lose-and-out Wild Card scenario for both teams. Pittsburgh hosts Cleveland next Saturday or Sunday.

