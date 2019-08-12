7 observations from Seahawks training camp: Aug. 12

Gary Jennings had a much-needed big day on Monday. The Seattle Seahawks fourth-round pick had been quiet in camp until that point. Here are all of Jennings' big plays as well as the other highlights and notes you need to know from Monday's practice.

1. The rookie's most impressive catch was a one-handed, 40-yard grab down the right sideline. Russell Wilson threw it a bit behind Jennings, but the receiver was able to adjust nicely and reach back with his right arm to make the one-handed catch. Wilson and Jennings also connected during 1-on-1 drills on a post corner route in the right corner of the end zone. Wilson was rolling to his right and placed a perfect over-the-shoulder pass into Jennings' arms.

Paxton Lynch also had a few noteworthy completions to Jennings. They connected for a 6-yard touchdown during the red zone team period. Lynch later found Jennings on a deep crossing route from right to left off play action. Jennings had one final long reception down the left sideline, a contested catch on a pass from Lynch. Unfortunately, he couldn't get both feet in bounds.

Wilson said after practice that it was Jennings' best day of camp so far.

2. Two other plays of note from WR vs. DB 1-on-1s:

- DeShawn Shead locked up Malik Turner on an out route near the right sideline.

- David Moore beat Neiko Thorpe deep down the left sideline to haul in a touchdown pass from Wilson.

3. Jacob Martin had a would-be sack in the red zone. Cassius Marsh had two would-be sacks in a move the ball period later in practice.

4. DK Metcalf beat Tre Flowers down the left sideline in 7-on-7 work and hauled in a 35-yard pass from Wilson. Metcalf later beat Jeremy Boykins down the left sideline for another long reception, this time from Lynch. It's impressive that the rookie second-rounder hasn't slowed down since camp opened in late July.

5. Wilson had a long connection off play action to Jaron Brown on a deep cross from right to left. It was a perfect sideline pass, and Brown did well to get both feet in bounds. In the same period, Wilson threw a dime to Moore for a 28-yard touchdown with Boykins in coverage. The quarterback hit Moore with a fantastic back shoulder throw.

6. The end of practice was eventful. On the final play of the session, Lynch hit Jazz Ferguson for what appeared to be a 35-yard touchdown, but the refs threw a flag on Ferguson for offensive pass interference. Pete Carroll wasn't thrilled with the call and "challenged" the play, which means he essentially told the refs to call it a touchdown. Everyone got a kick out of it except for Flowers, who was in coverage on the play. For the record, it was a clear OPI and the touchown wouldn't have counted in a game.

7. Speaking of Flowers, the corner landed hard on his right shoulder during 1-on-1s. He came out of practice briefly to have it checked out. It must have been a stinger or something else benign as Flowers returned to practice just 15 minutes later.

7 observations from Seahawks training camp: Aug. 12 originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest