7 observations from the first round of Saints OTAs

For the last two years, many NFL teams have spent the May and June months preparing for training camp away from the facilities. This year, organized team activities (OTAs) are back and allowing for a glimpse into every NFL team’s future, including the New Orleans Saints. Already after the first round of OTAs we’ve seen big names return to the facility, some veterans passing on the voluntary workout period, and young rookies standing out.

One thing that’s a clear and recurring trend for the Saints: leadership. On both both sides of the ball we’ve gotten a look at veteran leadership and team culture taking shape. Even first-year players have done well to assert themselves into leadership roles.

There will be two more rounds of OTAs taking place from May 31-June 2 and June 7-10. After that, a mandatory minicamp is scheduled for June 14-16 before a short hiatus leads to training camp. Training camp dates will be announced at a later time, which will likely include dates open to the public.

Jameis Winston in attendance and participating

Just seven months removed from the ACL injury he suffered, Winston is back on the field and throwing passes. As reported by Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, Winston has a limp and is wearing a knee brace on his left leg (visible in team photos). But that doesn’t look to be slowing him or his return down.

Having Winston participating this early with the team is a massive benefit for the Saints. This gives players a chance to build chemistry with the guy that’s going to be throwing passes in the 2022 season. For Winston, this is an opportunity to get in rhythm, continue working, and establish himself as the leader on offense. There’s no quarterback competition this time and the second-year starter is wasting no time.

Michael Thomas is at the facility

Dennis Allen on Michael Thomas

Though he’s not yet able to be on the field like Winston, the Saints two-time All-Pro receiver is at the team facility continuing his work to get back on the field in 2022. The Saints have missed Thomas sorely over what has been a cumulative two and a half year span.

Thomas “isn’t ready yet” per Saints head coach Dennis Allen, but the plan remains to have him on the field for training camp. The former Ohio State Buckeye has shown quite a bit of buy-in this offseason. He’s met with Allen, wide receiver coach Kodi Burns and spent 10 days working with rookie wideout and fellow Buckeye Chris Olave. Seeing him back at the facility to continue his rehab is just another positive step in the process.

Several veterans not in attendance

Among those missing today from Saints OTAs (Again, remember that it's voluntary – long list): Taysom Hill, Deonte Harty, Michael Thomas, Mark Ingram, Bradley Roby, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Marshon Lattimore, P.J. Williams, Alvin Kamara, Demario Davis, Landon Young, James Hurst

Several veterans were not present for OTAs, which has caused a little bit of a stir. But it’s worth remembering that this portion of the offseason process is voluntary. On top of that, most teams and players around the league have prepared for camp away from their respective facilities for the last couple of years. No reason to change what has worked for these pros in recent offseasons. Until mandatory minicamp and training camp begin, worrying about absences is a fruitless endeavor.

Chris Olave and Jameis Winston getting getting in sync

I would say @Saints fans should get used to this. Jameis Winston firing a perfect deep ball to Chris Olave in stride.

Every now and then OTAs provide some excitement. This year’s comes courtesy of rookie first-round receiver Chris Olave who connected on a deep pass from Winston. Of course, the route and pass are against air, but getting this rhythm and chemistry fine-tuned is remarkably important.

“He’s as smooth as the other side of the pillow,” Winston said of Olave. “He’s a guy that’s always asking questions. He’s a guy that wants to know how you want it.” High praise for the rookie wideout in the very early goings of this pairing’s connection.

Tyrann Mathieu already stepping into leadership role

RIGHT WHERE I BELONG!!!

Per Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, Mathieu didn’t waste any time establishing himself as a leader during OTAs. Underhill noted that the nine-year veteran was working with some of the young Saints defenders when he wasn’t on the field. That’s something we should all get used to seeing from Mathieu who has consistently noted his desire to be a leader in the organization and the community of New Orleans.

Undrafted rookie TE Lucas Krull catching eyes

Lucas Krull is a 6-6, 260-pound TE who moves like this. Thought he was impressive today.

With Taysom Hill and Adam Trautman not present for OTAs, the tight end lineup was a bit light in personnel. That gave fan favorite Juwan Johnson and Lucas Krull, one of this year’s exciting undrafted free agents, their chance to get in a considerable amount of work.

Krull is a big body pass-catcher at 6-foot-6 and 253 pounds. At that size he’s stood out in both rookie minicamps and now OTAs. Not just because of his stature, but his ability to move with his frame. His 4.64 40-yard dash was impressive during the draft process, but the former Pitt Panther is showing smoothness in his movement and suddenness in his route. He’ll be a name to watch as the offseason progresses.

Marcus Davenport and Payton Turner working out on the side

DEs Marcus Davenport and Payton Turner are among the players here doing rehab work, per sources.

Two missing names that caught a lot of attention were former first-round edge rushers Marcus Davenport and Payton Turner. Turner’s rookie season was unfortunately derailed by multiple injuries, but the promise and ceiling are evident. Davenport looked to turn a corner in 2021 with 9 sacks in his 11 games played.

It seems that both players are working back from injury, rehabbing at the facility as reported by Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football. Davenport was on the field at the end of last season, so it’s reasonable to assume he’ll be back and ready to go sooner than later, assuming his rehab work isn’t connected to some offseason injury. But just as importantly, getting Turner healthy and ready to go for 2022 would be a huge boost to the Saints’ pass rushing rotation.

