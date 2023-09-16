Here are 7 Oakland football players who didn't play in 2022 title game but are vital to 2023 run

Can Oakland's football team win an unprecedented fourth consecutive Class 6A state championship this season?

If so, the No. 2-ranked Patriots will do it with some vital players who weren't part of the team's 2022 BlueCross Bowl run.

Oakland improved to 4-1, including 1-0 in Region 3-6A, with Friday's 42-7 win over visiting Blackman at Ray Hughes Stadium.

Here are seven Oakland players who didn't play in last year's BlueCross Bowl but are essential to the Patriots' chances of winning a fourth straight state title:

Daune Morris

The four-star junior running back transferred to Oakland right as the Patriots lost versatile junior speedster T.T. Hill, and the former Red Bank star has been explosive. He has 42 carries for 449 yards with eight TDs and a team-leading 18 catches for 186 yards and two TDs. He combined for 97 yards and two TDs in Friday's win.

"I think I've been playing good myself, but I can't be more happy with (offensive) line and the coaches," Morris said. "They continue to do it, and we get better every week. We knew we had to play a big role this year, coming off the state championship win. My guys who were here last year, they knew expectations."

Ashton Jones

The senior and Donelson Christian transfer is one of the area's leading rushers, carrying 72 times for 608 yards with a team-leading nine touchdowns. He had 89 yards rushing and two TDs Friday. He has slotted in nicely as a between-the-tackles runner, something Oakland lost in the graduated Eric Taylor, last year's BlueCross Bowl MVP.

"Morris and Jones are a good 1-2 punch, but you also saw how good (Craig) Tutt can be," coach Kevin Creasy said, pointing out Tutt, a sophomore who had 100 combined yards and a TD Friday.

Stephen Ellison

The senior safety missed the 2022 season because of a major concussion but has been a catalyst for the Patriots defense this season. He has 23 tackles and has helped the Patriots hold opponents to just 11 points per game.

MORE: Inside Oakland football star's 6-month recovery from a severe concussion, family's decision on his return

QBs Kyler Creasy/Patrick Freeman

Creasy, a junior, had just one snap at the end of last year's BCB, and Freeman was a freshman. Creasy began the season as the starter but has been out since Week 2 because of a shoulder injury. He is expected back late in the season. In the meantime, Freeman has held down the position nicely, completing 35 of 46 for 524 yards with two TDs and one interception.

"Our quarterbacks have really been efficient with the pass game," Kevin Creasy said. "They're making big throws in a timely fashion. They're still learning themselves, still learning on this kind of stage. They've seen other guys on our team do it, now it's their time."

Oakland's Patrick Freeman (10) looks to passes the ball during a football game against Blackman at Oakland on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.

Chase Bandy

The senior and Siegel transfer has been a key player on both sides of the ball, where he has 10 tackles, a pass break-up and a caused fumble as a defensive back, 35 yards rushing and four receptions for 84 yards and a touchdown.

Bronson Crisp

The junior was injured early in the 2022 season and missed the team's playoff run. He has 82 yards receiving and on defense has two interceptions, two pass break-ups and a blocked kick. He's wearing No. 12 this year to honor former teammate Jeremiah Collins, who was killed in an automobile accident this past summer.

"(Missing last year's playoff run) motivated me a lot," Crisp said. "I really wanted to be out there with my guys, and the passing of my friend motivated me even more."

This article originally appeared on Murfreesboro Daily News Journal: TSSAA football: 7 Oakland players who have filled key roles in 2023