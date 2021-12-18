7 numbers that tell tale of Chargers’ loss to Chiefs

On Thursday night, the Chargers hosted the Chiefs in what ended up being a thrilling battle between two teams hungry to sit atop the division and be able to control their destiny for the remainder of the season.

At the end of the day, Kansas City seized victory, defeating Los Angeles, 34-28. With that being said, here are seven numbers that tell the tale of the Bolts’ loss to the Chiefs in Week 15.

Entering this game, the Chiefs had been disrupting quarterbacks at a high rate. While they were without Chris Jones, the Chargers played with three backup offensive linemen, including Trey Pipkins, who served as the replacement for Rashawn Slater while he was out with COVID-19. Even though the holes were mitigated with RPOs, moving pockets, and quick passes, the group did a fantastic job of keeping the heat off Justin Herbert, allowing just six pressures, zero hits, and zero sacks.

Justin Herbert has been the engineer of Los Angeles’ offense, but some weight was taken off his shoulders as the run game finally came alive. Benefiting from the hog mollies, who were generating push all night long, Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson led the backfield that scampered for 192 yards rushing and 4.9 yards per carry.

Wanna know how much of a difference-maker Derwin James is? Before James was pulled off the field when his hamstring started acting up, Travis Kelce had just one catch for 14 yards on 22 snaps. When James wasn’t in, Patrick Mahomes diagnosed the mismatch and went to Kelce often the rest of the way out. On the 30 snaps that James was sidelined, Kelce finished with nine catches for 177 yards and the game’s final two touchdowns.

Just how close were the Chargers from putting points on the scoreboard? They were on the Kansas City 5, 1, 28, 1 but came away empty-handed each time. The first was the play that resulted in Donald Parham’s concussion on the opening drive. The second was a ball batted down by Daniel Sorensen, intended for Keenan Allen right before the half. In the third quarter, the third was an incomplete pass to Jared Cook. The fourth and final scoring opportunity was a Joshua Kelley fumble as he was attempting to leap into the end zone in the fourth quarter. You can make the argument that Los Angeles should have taken the points on the three fourth-down attempt fails, which would’ve been the difference between winning and losing. However, the aggressive approach will always be a staple of Brandon Staley, hence why he doesn’t regret his decisions.

