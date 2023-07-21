7 notable position battles for Cardinals entering training camp

The Arizona Cardinals will open training camp next week and then things really begin. After a few days, they will put pads on and compete with full contact leading up to their preseason games and battling for the 53-man roster.

Some positions have notable battles for whoever might start or make the team.

Below are the biggest position battles for the Cardinals entering training camp.

Right tackle

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (70) speaks after the Cardinals rookie minicamp in Tempe on May 12, 2023.

Paris Johnson vs. Kelvin Beachum

Beachum has been the Cardinals’ starting right tackle for three seasons and re-signed for 2023 on a two-year contract. His 2023 salary is fully guaranteed.

Johnson, though, is the Cardinals’ first-round pick in the draft this year, selected sixth overall. He is the guy quarterback Kyler Murray wanted. He got his offseason reps at right tackle.

This will be the biggest battle.

Left guard

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

The left guard position is actually a bit of a mystery for the record.

I have heard that Daley and Wilkinson, both veteran free agent additions who have a healthy chunk of their 2023 salaries guaranteed, got the first-team reps at left guard.

Jones played right tackle and right guard and perhaps he could be in the mix at left guard.

But second-year pros Lecitus Smith and Marquis Hayes also could fit in, as could rookie fourth-round pick Jon Gaines.

Backup running back

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

This position is also a mystery. James Conner is the starter. However, no one else on the roster has proven NFL production. It could be Ingram, entering his second year, Clement, who has been almost exclusively a special teams guy for a couple of years, Williams and Demercado, who is an undrafted rookie.

The entire D-line

Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Leki Fotu (95) in action against the New York Jets during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Right now, it would be only a guess to say we have an idea who the starters could be. Will they start two or three interior defenders?

Former first-round pick L.J. Collier is in the mix, former fourth-rounders Leki Fotu and Rashard Lawrence, veteran Carlos Watkins, returning player Jonathan Ledbetter, rookie Dante Stills and a couple of either guys will battle it out.

Watkins is the best player in the room in terms of accomplishments and he has been a journeyman player.

Inside linebacker

Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

Newcomer Kyzir White is the lock for one spot. The other is a mystery. Before the offseason program, it figured to be Isaiah Simmons or Zaven Collins. Both have moved positions.

Barnes has the most NFL defensive experience. Turner and Woods have been special teams studs in their careers. Pappoe and Soelle are rookies.

Cornerback

Nfl Rams At Cardinals

All the players battling

It would appear that perhaps returning starters Antonio Hamilton and Marco Wilson have the inside track, but the third corner is unknown.

They added Rashad Fenton in free agency. They still have Christian Matthew entering his second season.

They drafted Garrett Williams and Kei’Trel Clark. They added a couple of other players.

QB3

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Clayton Tune (15) during minicamp at the Cardinals Dignity Health Training Center in Tempe on June 14, 2023.

Kyler Murray is the unquestioned starter but is coming off a torn ACL and his return is uncertain. Colt McCoy is slated to be the starter in his place and then the main backup once Murray returns.

That leaves the rookie Tune, drafted in the fifth round out of Houston, and a couple of young journeymen in Blough, who started two games for the Cardinals last season, and Driskel.

Tune is the favorite to win the spot.

