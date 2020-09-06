7 notable cuts from the AFC East

Cut-down day is the toughest day of the year for many coaches. This year was especially challenging, as teams had to make final decisions about their roster without the benefit of preseason games.

Teams reduced their rosters to 53 players Saturday. The AFC East saw several players dropped from rosters who were thought to be contributors in the regular season.

Here are seven notable cuts from the AFC East:

RB Lamar Miller

Miller missed the 2019 season with an ACL injury. He signed with the Patriots on August 14. Miller was expected to provide depth for the Patriots, as starter Sony Michel is returning from foot surgery.

K Justin Rohrwasser

New England drafted Rohrwasser in the fifth round of last April’s draft. After making news off the field with a controversial tattoo, the rookie could not do enough to make the roster. It seems as if the Patriots wasted a draft pick this year. The Bills selected their starting kicker, Tyler Bass, 30 picks after Rohrwasser.

K Nick Folk

Not only did the Pats cut Rohrwasser, they currently don’t have a kicker at all. Their veteran in Folk was released on Saturday as well.

QB Josh Rosen

The trials and tribulations of Rosen continue. He has been bumped from roster twice after his respective teams took a quarterback with their first picks. Miami seems to have confidence in Tua Tagovailoa’s health, which leaves Rosen without a spot. Miami traded two picks, including a second-round pick, prior to the 2019 draft to acquire the UCLA product.

RB Kalen Ballage

Ballage was a fourth round pick in the 2018 draft for Miami, following a successful tenure at Arizona State. He had an opportunity to grab starting duties last year with the trade of Kenyan Drake. However, he only averaged 1.8 yards per carry on 74 rushes. Not being able to outrush Ryan Fitzpatrick ultimately led to his demise. Previously he was traded to the Jets but failed his physical.

WR Donte Moncrief

Moncrief signed with the Jets after struggling with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019. He caught only 4-of-15 targets for 18 yards last year. The Jets brought Moncrief in due to a slew of injuries in New York’s receiving room. Even so, Moncrief could not push his way onto the roster despite the Jets injury concerns.

C Jonotthan Harrison

Harrison was previously the Jets’ starting center. Reportedly they tried to trade him before roster cuts but failed to do so.

