7 NFL teams that make sense for former Texans DE J.J. Watt
The Houston Texans and defensive end J.J. Watt will be parting ways after the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year asked for his release on Friday.
Here are seven new NFL teams that would make sense for Watt to join in 2021.
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
The Steel City is where both of Watt's younger brothers are, fullback Derek Watt and outside linebacker T.J. Watt. Pittsburgh also runs a 3-4, so, it would be a scheme fit for the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year.
Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports
The Titans' coach, Mike Vrabel, used to be the Texans' defensive coordinator in 2017. Tennessee has seen its share of former Texans pass through in cornerback Johnathan Joseph and edge defender Jadeveon Clowney.
Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
Watt's wife, Kealia Ohai, plays for the Chicago Red Stars of the National Women's Soccer League. They wouldn't have to live in two separate cities any longer as the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year could share just one domicile with his better half.
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
If Watt really loved Texas and couldn't be bear to go back to living in inferior states in the union, then the Cowboys would make the most sense. The Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex has the same amenities as Houston: Kroger, Raising Cane's, Whataburger, and even H-E-B. Watt would also get to enjoy new favorites such as Braum's and toll booths that are no longer coin operated.
5. Cleveland Browns
Ron Schwane-USA TODAY Sports
The Browns have a cavalcade of stars on offense. Why not assemble them on defense? Imagine Watt rushing opposite of Myles Garrett. Cleveland opponents would be clamoring for Bill Vinovich's crew every week.
6. Buffalo Bills
(AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
The Bills are what Cal McNair thinks the Texans are: young quarterback surrounded by a talented supporting cast with dynamic coaching. Buffalo was one game away from going back to the Super Bowl. Could Watt be that player who gets the Bills back to the Super Bowl?
7. Green Bay Packers
(AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Watt downplayed how much the Packers meant to him when the two sides played each other on Oct. 25, 2020. However, everyone knows what the Pewaukee, Wisconsin native thinks of the Packers. It would offer a chance for Watt to be closer to his parents and where he grew up and also to play a significant game at Lambeau Field.
