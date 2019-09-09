7 must-have items if you're a New Orleans Saints fan

Our Yahoo Fanatics shop is loaded with Saints gear and merchandise. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

They were just one game away from the Super Bowl last season, and veteran QB Drew Brees is back to rectify that loss against Los Angeles Rams. The New Orleans Saints are poised to be one of the most threatening teams in the league, and fans should gear up for another exciting year ahead.

If you’re looking to add to your Saints haul, read on to see what we have available in our Yahoo Fanatics shop.

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 New Orleans Saints

Nike’s limited edition Air Zoom Pegasus shoe now comes in the colors of your favorite NFL team and the Saints are a part of that collection. Find women sizes here.

Shop it: $130

Saints V-Neck T-Shirt

Ditch the jersey for a more stylish game day outfit. This shirt is perfectly tailored to go straight from the Superdome to the after party.

Shop it: $50

Saints NFL 100 Long Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt

Celebrate the league’s 100th season with this long-sleeve shirt that boldly shows the Saints’ logo.

Shop it: $85

Women's DKNY Sport Saints Mesh Logo Long Sleeve T-Shirt

Freshen up your athleisure attire with this mesh shirt. It’s not only trendy, but it shows whose side you’re on.

Shop it: $70

Saints 2019 NFL Sideline Flex Hat

This cap is manufactured with Hex Tech, an ultra-lightweight fabric that wicks away moisture and has UV protective properties. You’ll look like a real member of the team, as this is the official hat players and staff will wear on the NFL sidelines this season.

Shop it: $34

Saints Distressed State with Logo Sign

Add a little Louisiana pride to your fan cave with this distressed state sign. A closer look into the product reveals highway routes and major Louisiana cities.

Shop it: $40

Saints Team Table Runner

Your Saints pre-game would be incomplete without this table runner. It’s a decorative touch when it’s not game day, too.

Shop it: $25