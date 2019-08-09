7 must-have items if you're a Dallas Cowboy fan

Whether you’ve been a fan since birth or recently adopted them as your favorite team, there’s not denying the Dallas Cowboys have a pretty healthy population of supporters. Regardless of how their season ends, lovers of “America’s Team” will not be outmatched from rival fanbases.

If you’re looking to add to your already plentiful collection of Cowboys merchandise, read on to see what we curated as some of the hottest pieces of Cowboys-embellished items you need in your wardrobe or home.

Dallas Cowboys Nike Team Logo Sideline Performance Pant

If you’d rather stay at home instead of at AT&T Stadium watching America’s team play, these comfortable performance pants tie any ensemble together. Nike Therma fabric helps manage your body's natural heat to keep you warm and the huge Cowboys print reminds guests whose side you’re on.

Shop it: $80

Dallas Cowboys New Era 2019 Color Rush Flex Hat

There’s nothing like a monochromatic hat with slight pop of color, and this one satisfies both those things. This is the same hat worn by staff and players during Color Rush contests, so grab yours in time for this year’s matchup.

Shop it: $34

Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl Replica Ticket Collection Wall Frame

Whether you were present or not during the Cowboys’ five Super Bowl championships, this is one collectible you’ll want in your home or office. The framed items comes with five replica game tickets, two brass medallions with the NFL Shield and team logo, and a certificate of authenticity.

Shop it: $60

Dallas Cowboys NFL Pro Line Branded Team Pullover Hoodie

Be prepared for chilly nights with this pullover hoodie in the iconic navy hue. The fleece lining won’t completely protect you during those dreadful winters, but it does its job in moderate climate.

Shop it: $70

Dallas Cowboys Recliner Protector

Even your recliner deserves to be dressed in the finest Cowboys products. This protector comes with an elastic strap for snug fit and fits most recliners up to 34” long.

Shop it: $35

Dallas Cowboys 40-Yard Dash Micro Raschel Blanket

Cover yourself in only the finest of blankets decorated with your favorite team’s logo. Nice, plush fabric will keep you nice and warm on those bitterly cold nights.

Shop it: $30

Dallas Cowboys PopSockets

The most subtle way to pay homage to the Cowboys is by getting this PopSocket, which is probably one of the more cooler devices to hit the market as of late. Plus, there’s a swappable top for easy interchangeability.

Shop it: $15