7 moves the Eagles can make to create $38 million in cap space for 2022

The NFL recently confirmed that the salary cap will rise to $208 million this spring, after the league and NFLPA previously set the salary cap for the 2021 season at $182.5 million but agreed back in May to raise the floor in 2022, and again in 2023.

With the Carson Wentz dead money and several other huge deals coming off the books, here’s how the Eagles can create even more cap space for 2022, with these seven simple moves that won’t disrupt the roster.

Using Over The Caps’ salary simulator, Philadelphia could be sitting pretty in a few weeks.

Eagles expected salary cap

While teams like the Packers, Cowboys, Rams, Saints, and Texans all project to be over the $208 million cap next year, Philadelphia will sit with around $24 million as of now and the potential for more room.

That number is dwarfed by the cap space expected for teams like the 49ers, Chargers, Dolphins, Jaguars, Washington, Bengals, and Colts, who could all have in excess of $50+ million in initial cap space.

Dead Cap Space

Thanks to Howie Roseman pushing money back during some of his high-profile contract signings, the Eagles will carry $22 million in dead cap space, highlighted by 13 contracts.

Malik Jackson ($9M), Alshon Jeffery ($5M), and Zach Ertz ($3M) headline the highest numbers.

1. Extend Darius Slay

Cap savings: $12,304,000

2. Javon Hargrave

contract extension: $9,572,000

contract restructure: $8,973,750

3. Lane Johnson

contract extension or restructure: $4,824,000

4. Isaac Seumalo

contract extension: $3,692,000

5. Gardner Minshew trade

Cap savings: $2,540,000

6. Jake Elliott extension

Contract extension: $2,372,000

Elliott has three years remaining on the deal he signed in 2019, but no more guaranteed money.

7. Andre Dillard trade

Cap savings: $2,182,038

