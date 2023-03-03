7 most realistic 1st-round options for the Steelers
It is great to sit around and wonder about which future All-Pro is going to fall into the laps of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft. But let’s take a look at things from a more realistic point of view. We ran 20 first-round simulations and here are the seven guys most relevant to the Steelers needs who were on the board.
CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Confident corner with elite speed and tons of experience.
S Brian Branch, Alabama
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Athletic, rangy free safety and the best in this draft class.
EDGE Lukas Van Ness, Iowa
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Long, explosive pass rusher very similar to Bud Dupree coming out of college.
OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern
Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Massive, powerful run blocking offensive tackle who is being underrated right now.
LB Drew Sanders, Arkansas
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Three-down linebacker who can play inside and outside.
G O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida
(AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
Massive run blocking guard and the best interior offensive lineman in the group.
DT Bryan Bresee, Clemson
Huge, athletic defensive lineman who can work inside and outside.