7 most realistic 1st-round options for the Steelers

It is great to sit around and wonder about which future All-Pro is going to fall into the laps of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft. But let’s take a look at things from a more realistic point of view. We ran 20 first-round simulations and here are the seven guys most relevant to the Steelers needs who were on the board.

CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia

Confident corner with elite speed and tons of experience.

S Brian Branch, Alabama

Athletic, rangy free safety and the best in this draft class.

EDGE Lukas Van Ness, Iowa

Long, explosive pass rusher very similar to Bud Dupree coming out of college.

OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

Massive, powerful run blocking offensive tackle who is being underrated right now.

LB Drew Sanders, Arkansas

Three-down linebacker who can play inside and outside.

G O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida

Massive run blocking guard and the best interior offensive lineman in the group.

DT Bryan Bresee, Clemson

Huge, athletic defensive lineman who can work inside and outside.

