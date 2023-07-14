7 most intriguing position battles to watch at Eagles training camp

We’re 11 days away from the start of Eagles training camp, and the reigning NFC Champions will head to the NovaCare Complex with a stacked roster.

Philadelphia has few, if any holes on the roster, and outside of another potential addition at the linebacker position, there is elite talent on both sides of the football.

With so much star power, the actual camp intrigue will center around five camp battles that could shake up the 53-man roster.

Watkins is the favorite to be the third starting wide receiver alongside A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, but Zaccheaus offers explosiveness from the slot and sure hands in traffic.

Watkins must prove he can be more productive than last season after logging 33 receptions for 354 yards and three touchdowns in 17 games.

Those numbers were down from the 43 catches for 647 yards and one TD in 17 games in 2021.

Zaccheaus is coming off a career year in which he recorded 40 catches for 533 yards and three touchdowns over 17 games.

The Eagles are guaranteed a new starting right guard in 2023 after Isaac Seumalo signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The likely competition will involve Cam Jurgens and Tyler Steen.

Jurgens will enter the competition as the front-runner after Philadelphia selected the 23-year-old in the second round of the 2022 draft out of Nebraska.

The Eagles took Steen in the third round of this year’s draft out of Alabama and he’s versatile enough to play guard or tackle.

Safety spot

Weakside LB opposite Nakobe Dean

Nakobe Dean is the guy at one spot, but Nicholas Morrow could have some competition after coming over from Chicago.

Shaun Bradley is dynamic on special teams, while Christian Eliss impressed during OTAs.

Davion Taylor did start six games in 2021.

CB3

James Bradberry and Darius Slay return, but who’ll land the third outside cornerback spot behind the NFL’s top duo.

Josh Jobe and Greedy Williams logged major reps during OTAs, while fourth round pick Kelee Ringo will get an opportunity along with rookies Eli Ricks and Mekhi Garner.

Punter

Siposs has played without competition for two years now, but after finishing 30th in net yards per punt last season (30.6), team brass started looking around.

Siposs was 19th in the league (36.4%) in punts landing inside the 20-yard line. His gross yards per punt was 26th (45.6).

Philadelphia signed Zentner as an undrafted free agent to compete with Siposs, and the big-legged former Kansas State star can punt and place-kick.

No. 2 TE

Jack Stoll and Grant Calcaterra return after a lackluster response in relief of an injured Dallas Goedert for five games.

Many believe former Jaguars tight end Dan Arnold will win the job behind Goedert, while Tyree Jackson is lurking around as well.

RB

D'Andre Swift at Eagles OTAs. Photo credit: Kiel Leggere

Philadelphia has five talented running backs on the roster, and all offer dynamic play-making abilties and their own flaws.

Rashaad Penny and D’Andre Swift have both missed time with injury, while Kenneth Gainwell has sparked conversation after a solid postseason.

Boston Scott is a serviceable running back, while Trey Sermon offers potential as the fifth back on the roster.

