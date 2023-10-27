The 7 most important games for Oregon Duck fans to watch in Week 9

It’s a relatively light week in the world of college football, with fewer marquee matchups across the nation, and more gritty games that will end up playing a major role in the conference championship races from east to west.

Coincidentally, it is going to be a lighter week for our Oregon Duck fan viewing schedule. While there are certainly some games that you need to pay attention to, none are more important than the showdown between No. 8 Oregon and No. 13 Utah at 12:30 p.m. PT on FOX. That is undoubtedly the most important game on the entire slate of games this weekend, and the world will be tuned in to watch.

Outside of that game, though, where should you be tuning in? We’ve got a list of important games — heavy in the Pac-12 — that deserve your attention:

No. 6 Oklahoma at Kansas

When: Saturday, October 28 | 9 a.m. PT

Where to Watch: FOX

Why to Watch: This is a good game to wake up with for Oregon fans. Oklahoma’s elite defense took on a lot of water against UCF last week, and they looked vulnerable. If you’re a Pac-12 fan, then you’re hoping that the Big 12 stumbles somewhere along the way to ensure that a Pac-12 champion gets into the playoff. An Oklahoma loss would be important here, and Kansas is a team capable of handing them one.

No. 1 Georgia vs. Florida

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

When: Saturday, October 28 | 12:30 p.m. PT

Where to Watch: CBS

Why to Watch: It’s no longer called the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party, but it still will be one of the more entertaining rivalry games on the schedule this weekend. Georgia shouldn’t have any trouble putting away the Gators, but this will give us a chance to see how good their offense looks without TE Brock Bowers, arguably the best player in all of college football.

No. 24 USC vs. California

Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

When: Saturday, October 28 | 1 p.m. PT

Where to Watch: Pac-12 Network

Why to Watch: I, for one, am looking forward to seeing where USC goes from here after the numerous weeks of drama and underperforming they’ve had in the last month. The Trojans have dropped two straight games, and their coach is seeing the criticism come in. Let’s see how they bounce back against a Cal team that they should be able to beat comfortably.

No. 5 Washington at Stanford

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

When: Saturday, October 28 | 4 p.m. PT

Where to Watch: FS1

Why to Watch: The same goes for Washington, who needs a completely dominant win against one of the worst teams in the Pac-12 — something they were unable to deliver last week against Arizona State in a 15-7 slugfest at home. The Huskies should have zero issues with Stanford, but they also should have had zero issues with Arizona State, so I’m definitely going to be keeping an eye on this one at the very least.

Colorado at No. 23 UCLA

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

When: Saturday, October 28 | 4:30 p.m. PT

Where to Watch: ABC

Why to Watch: Colorado had a bye last week, but they dropped 2 of 3 games before that, including a blown 29-point lead to Stanford in Week 7. Meanwhile, UCLA is hanging around as a fringe contender in the Pac-12, and they could make things interesting with a few more wins. This one should be entertaining, at the very least.

Washington State vs. Arizona State

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

When: Saturday, October 28 | 5 p.m. PT

Where to Watch: Pac-12 Network

Why to Watch: I understand that there are going to be very few people who tune into this game that are not Cougars or Sun Devils. However, I will be interested to see how both teams look. Washington State is coming off of a three-game losing streak after getting off to a blazing start this year. Meanwhile, ASU played their best game of the season in a close loss to Washington last week. It will hold precisely zero ramifications in the Pac-12 race or the college football world as a whole, but I still am curious to tune in.

No. 11 Oregon State at Arizona

Casey Sapio-USA TODAY Sports

When: Saturday, October 28 | 7:30 p.m. PT

Where to Watch: ESPN

Why to Watch: If you take away Oregon vs. Utah, I would argue that this is the game of the day in college football that nobody is talking about. Oregon State is rolling, and they’re serious Pac-12 title contenders at this point. On the other side, Arizona is as hot as any team with true freshman Noah Fifita at quarterback, and they absolutely have an opportunity to knock off the Beavers down in the desert. Get ready for some Pac-12 After Dark, because this game could get crazy.

