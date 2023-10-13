The 7 most important games for Oregon Duck fans to watch this weekend

We are now getting into the meat of the October schedule, which means that the college football world is heating up. Week after week, we are getting slates of games that have massive ramifications on the season-long race for a spot in the College Football Playoff and ranked matchups between bitter rivals to stir up the contention.

This weekend in particular is particularly interesting. We get arguably the best Pac-12 game of the year thus far with Oregon vs. Washington, while the Beavers and Bruins battle it out in the night window. Meanwhile, USC has a big non-conference matchup against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Across the nation, there are a number of games that you should focus in on as a fan of the Ducks, keeping tabs on where things are going elsewhere in the Pac-12, and in the nation as well. Here are our 7 biggest games to watch this weekend:

D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

When: Friday, October 13 | 7 p.m. PT

Where to Watch: ESPN

Why to Watch: This certainly isn’t the most intriguing game on the Pac-12 slate this weekend, but it does come on Friday night and will offer yet another chance to see how Colorado performs on the field. I won’t turn that down as some casual viewing on a Friday night.

California vs. Utah

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

When: Saturday, October 14 | 12 p.m. PT

Where to Watch: Pac-12 Network

Why to Watch: Will Cam Rising play? We’re asking that question for yet another week, and the longer that keeps going on, the harder it is to see Utah having a chance at making the Pac-12 title game. This one between the Utes and Golden Bears should be relatively entertaining, even if Rising doesn’t play.

Arizona vs. Washington State

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

When: Saturday, October 14 | 4 p.m. PT

Where to Watch: Pac-12 Network

Why to Watch: The Ducks get Washington State a week from now, so it will be important to watch them and see what they can bring to the table against an Arizona squad that has tested both USC and Washington in the past two weeks.

Auburn vs. LSU

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

When: Saturday, October 14 | 4 p.m. PT

Where to Watch: ESPN

Why to Watch: This one has nothing to do with the Pac-12, but it is important to watch in terms of the Heisman Trophy race. LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels is currently putting up Heisman numbers but is still flying under the radar. Let’s see what he can do in this semi-rivalry game in the SEC.

USC vs. Notre Dame

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

When: Saturday, October 14 | 4:30 p.m. PT

Where to Watch: NBC

Why to Watch: This is one of the games that we’ve been waiting to see all year, but it comes at a time when we have questions about the ability of both teams involved. Can USC’s defense stop anyone? Is Notre Dame destined to be a middling team for the rest of the season? We’ll see this weekend in a massive primetime game.

Miami vs. North Carolina

Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

When: Saturday, October 14 | 4:30 p.m. PT

Where to Watch: ABC

Why to Watch: After what Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes did last week, it will be interesting to see how they bounce back in this top-25 showdown in the ACC. Drake Maye is a Heisman contender, and both teams have a path forward to the ACC title game with a win, so this will be a good one to watch.

UCLA vs. Oregon State

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

When: Saturday, October 14 | 5 p.m. PT

Where to Watch: FOX

Why to Watch: UCLA’s defense against Oregon State’s offense? Sign me up. Both teams have looked really good this year, and either one is a few wins away from really getting into the conversation for a spot in the Pac-12 title game. This is a perfect night cap for Pac-12 fans after a thrilling day of football.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire