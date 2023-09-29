The 7 most important games for Oregon fans to watch in Week 5

Last week, we got the first truly incredible week of college football games for the 2023 season. Whether it was Oregon vs. Colorado, Utah vs. UCLA, Ohio State vs. Notre Dame, or Penn State vs. Iowa, there were marquee games across the slate, making for a Saturday that made it so you couldn’t leave your house.

While the lineup of games in Week 5 may not be quite as good as it was a week ago, there are still a lot of must-watch games, particularly for fans of the Oregon Ducks as we look to evaluate future teams and learn more about other schools in the conference.

So if you’re looking to plan out your weekend of football viewing, let us help you out, starting with a must-watch matchup on Friday night:

No. 10 Utah at No. 19 Oregon State

When: Friday, September 29 | 6 p.m. PT

Where to Watch: FS1

Why to Watch: Obviously this is one of the premier matchups in the Pac-12 this weekend, and arguably the best Pac-12 matchup we’ve gotten to date this year, behind Oregon vs. Colorado and OSU vs. Washington State. It will be fascinating to see what Utah can do against the Beavers in Corvallis on Friday night, and whether or not QB Cam Rising will finally play or not. Plan accordingly, because this one is going to be a great game to watch.

No. 8 USC at Colorado

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

When: Saturday, September 30 | 9 a.m. PT

Where to Watch: FOX

Why to Watch: Is Colorado as bad as they looked at times last week vs. Oregon? Is USC’s defense going to be an issue for the Trojans this week? We will likely find out answers to both questions on Saturday morning in this early-window kickoff between two of the most interesting teams in the nation. A perfect game to get your Saturday started.

No. 2 Michigan at Nebraska

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

When: Saturday, September 30 | 12:30 p.m. PT

Where to Watch: FOX

Why to Watch: This game doesn’t impact the Ducks directly, but it will offer another chance to watch Michigan now that they have Jim Harbaugh back at the helm and see what this potential College Football Playoff team looks like. It will also give us a chance to see Nebraska and assess how good Colorado’s Week 2 win over the Cornhuskers really was.

No. 24 Kansas at No. 3 Texas

When: Saturday, September 30 | 12:30 p.m. PT

Where to Watch: ABC

Why to Watch: Another matchup that may not directly impact Oregon, but will give us a closer look at Texas, a potential College Football Playoff team. This will be a good game to keep tabs on while you are preparing for the Ducks’ kickoff in the mid-afternoon window.

No. 11 Notre Dame at No. 17 Duke

James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

When: Saturday, September 30 | 4:30 p.m. PT

Where to Watch: ABC

Why to Watch: I can’t wait to see how Notre Dame comes back after that tough loss to Ohio State on the final play of the game last week. This will also give us a great look at Duke, who has surprised some people this year. It will take place during the Oregon vs. Stanford game, so if you don’t have a second-screen for it, maybe plan on keeping tabs via your phone.

Michigan State at Iowa

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

When: Saturday, September 30 | 4:30 p.m. PT

Where to Watch: NBC

Why to Watch: My goal here is to take a close look at Michigan State and see how they look against an Iowa team that fell out of the top 25 this week. MSU is currently the best win on the season for the Washington Huskies, but if they can’t put up a fight against Iowa, it may hurt Washington’s non-conference resume a bit, for whatever that matters.

No. 7 Washington at Arizona

Casey Sapio-USA TODAY Sports

When: Saturday, September 30 | 7 p.m. PT

Where to Watch: Pac-12 Network

Why to Watch: After Stanford, Washington is the next opponent on the schedule for the Ducks. That means that this is the last time we will get to see the Huskies in action before that Week 7 showdown in Seattle. It will be worth watching in the late window.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire