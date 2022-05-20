The 7 most important games on the Eagles’ 2022 schedule

Jalen Hurts is entering his third season as a pro and his second year as the full-time starter for Philadelphia with increased expectations for 2022.

Hurts has weapons after the addition of A.J. Brown and a franchise that has affirmed their confidence in him on several occasions this offseason.

The Eagles have one of the NFL’s more favorable schedules, and Hurts is the biggest winner, with a setup that should allow the talented quarterback to build on leading the franchise to a post-season appearance.

All the games are important, but the seven games listed below could have a significant impact on Philadelphia’s postseason plans for 2022 and beyond.

WEEK 1 · Sun 09/11 · 1:00 PM EDT Detroit Lions

The season opener, on the road against a rebuilding franchise that has had back-to-back top-7 picks, is the perfect opportunity to build continuity and confidence on offense.

Philadelphia dominated Detroit in 2021 and anything other than a repeat performance could cause early season concerns with the Vikings and Commanders looming.

WEEK 2 · Mon 09/19 · 8:30 PM EDT Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings are a solid organization, and if the Eagles want to take the next step under quarterback Jalen Hurts, this Monday night matchup offers a physical, early-season preview of what Jonathan Gannon’s retooled defense will look against explosive and dynamic offenses.

Philadelphia fans and personnel will get their first up-close look at All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

WEEK 6 · Sun 10/16 · 8:20 PM EDT Dallas Cowboys

The NFC East runs through Dallas and Philadelphia is 1-3 in their last four matchups against Dak Prescott and company. The Eagles are increasingly becoming the favorites in the division, but they’ll need to prove it on the field and a home matchup in primetime is the perfect opportunity.

The Philadelphia Eagles have a record of 53-69 versus the Cowboys all-time.

WEEK 10 · Mon 11/14 · 8:15 PM EST Washington Commanders

Carson Wentz returns to Philadelphia for the first time since being traded to Indianapolis, and he’ll look for one of his finest performances against his former team on Monday Night Football.

Washington is a dark horse team in the NFC East and the Eagles, especially quarterback Jalen Hurts, can ill-afford a clunker performance in front of home fans.

WEEK 12 · Sun 11/27 · 8:20 PM EST Green Bay Packers



The Packers are always the measuring stick in the NFC and if the Eagles want home field advantage or a high seed in the playoffs, they’ll need to begin a late November surge against their NFC North rival.

The Philadelphia Eagles have a 15-28 record against the Packers all-time and have lost two of the last five.

WEEK 13 · Sun 12/04 · 1:00 PM EST Tennessee Titans

In a revenge matchup for A.J. Brown against his former team the Titans, Philadelphia will look to be impressive against a tough and physical AFC foe.

Brown for his part will look to dominate his former teammates while outplaying first-round pick Treylon Burks.

WEEK 18 · TBD New York Giants

If everything goes according to plan, the Eagles should be in the thick of the NFC East, and NFC playoff race, with Philadelphia likely needing to keep pace with Dallas and Green Bay for a potential third or fourth seed.

The Giants are improving, but 2022 should be a year of growing and the season finale could have a huge meaning for both teams.

