7 most expensive LAFC transfers - ranked

Even though LAFC are less than a decade old, they've still managed to shell out big bucks to bring stars to BMO Stadium.

Like their rivals LA Galaxy, LAFC have no problem spending top-dollar on talent that they hope will take them to the next level -- or keep them in the driver's seat as contenders. While LAFC have had some flops on their recent transfers, most of them have been excellent value for money in their young history as an MLS club.

Here are the seven most expensive transfers in LAFC history.

As if having Denis Bouanga and Carlos Vela wasn't enough at the time, the LAFC front office went out and acquired Cristian Olivera's services for $4.4m from Almeria in August 2023.



The Uruguayan has managed nine goals and 34 appearances, and the powers-that-be in Los Angeles will hope to see those numbers increase in the coming seasons.

6. Denis Bouanga - $4.8m

Perhaps one of the best MLS transfers for value came about roughly two years ago when LAFC moved to sign Denis Bouanga from French club Saint-Etienne for just under $5m.



The reigning Golden Boot winner has taken the league by storm, propelling LAFC to runners-up in MLS Cup last year as he's tallied 51 goals in 76 games.

5. Omar Campos - $5m

LAFC are one of the few MLS sides that can go out and chuck $5m at a full-back, and that's exactly what they did earlier this year to sign Omar Campos from Liga MX side Santos Laguna.



Campos' performances have been a bit of a mixed bag, but that's to be expected as he just recently joined and is still integrating into a new team and a new league.

4. Carlos Vela - $5.3m

Somehow, LAFC managed to sign a then-28-year-old Carlos Vela from La Liga club Real Sociedad for just $5.3m.



The rest, as they say, was history. Vela would go on to lead LAFC to MLS Cup glory in 2022 as well as two Supporters' Shields in 2019 and 2022 all while becoming the club's all-time leader in goals, assists and appearances.

3. Andre Horta - $6.1m

The Black and Gold decided to bring in a fresh face to their midfield with the addition of Andre Horta from Portuguese Benfica in July 2018, smack dab in the middle of their first MLS campaign.



It never really worked out for Hort and LAFC in the end, with the midfielder managing just 16 appearances before returning to Portugal in June 2019.

2. Stipe Biuk - $7m

LAFC made headlines when they moved to sign young winger Stipe Biuk in a $7m deal with Croatian club Hajduk Split in December 2022.



After managing three goals in 43 appearances, LAFC have since sent him out on loan to La Liga 2 outfit Real Valladolid, but the Croatian is set to return to the club later on this summer.

1. Brian Rodriguez - $11.2m

LAFC's most expensive transfer came in the form of Brian Rodriguez from Uruguayan club Club Atletico Penarol in February 2018 for roughly $11.2m.



Even though Rodriguez showed flashes here and there after a loan spell with Almeria in Spain, the wide player would go on to depart the club in August 2022 for Mexican giants Club America.