7 most expensive LA Galaxy transfers - ranked

LA Galaxy are one of the most well-known Major League Soccer sides, and that means they're also one of the league's biggest spenders.

Surprisingly enough, most of the Galaxy's recent transfers have worked out rather well. While you might think that all expensive players are forwards or midfielders, the Gs have prioritized some youth in defense to balance out the backline.

Here are the top seven most expensive transfers in the Galaxy's history.

7 most expensive LA Galaxy transfers

Julian Aude rocked up to Dignity Health Sports park in March 2023 from Argentinian outfit Lanus for a reported fee of roughly $5m.



That's a lot of cash for an MLS side to splash on a full-back, but it shows just how much the league has grown in recent years. The 21-year-old has been solid thus far in MLS, and he looks set to continue his development in California before a potential move to Europe later on in his career.

6. Jonathan dos Santos - $5.3m

The Galaxy decided to bolster their midfield in the summer 2017 transfer window with the addition of former El Tri player Jonathan dos Santos from La Liga side Villarreal.



Dos Santos would go on to make over 100 appearances for the Western Conference club after his $5.3m transfer before joining Mexican giants Club America on a free transfer in January 2022.

As the beginning of the 2021 MLS season unfolded, the Galaxy move to add a winger to their attacking department with the signing of Kevin Cabral from French side Valenciennes for just under $6m.



It didn't end up working out in the end for Cabral, who managed just eight goals in 67 appearances for LA before departing for Colorado Rapids two years later.

4. Giovani dos Santos - $6.8m

There were big expectations on Giovani dos Santos' shoulders when he arrived in Los Angeles from Villarreal in July 2015 for roughly $6.8m.



However, the former Mallorca and Tottenham Hotspur player more than lived up to the bill with 29 goals in 88 appearances for the Galaxy.

3. Javier Hernandez - $9.1m

The Galaxy's third-most expensive transfer came back in February 2020 when the Gs moved to acquire Mexico legend Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez's signature for just north of $9m.



It was a lot of money stumped up to sign Chicharito who was on the decline, but he still put up impressive numbers during his time with the Galaxy that included 39 goals in 82 appearances.

The Galaxy matched their transfer fee paid for Hernandez when the five-time MLS Cup champions made a splash in the market to sign Joseph Paintsil from Belgian outfit Genk earlier this year.



To say that Painstil is one of the most entertaining players in MLS is an understatement. The Ghana international has backed it up with goals and assists too, with eight involvements in 2024.

There seems to have been a pattern in the winter 2024 transfer window: Throw lots of money at talented attackers.



So far, that plan has worked rather well. The Galaxy made Gabriel Pec their record signing of $10m when they acquired the winger's services from Brazilian club Vasco da Gama. Like Paintstil, Pec has also taken quickly to life in MLS with eight goal involvements to his name thus far.