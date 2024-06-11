7 most expensive Inter Miami transfers - ranked

Inter Miami have become one of the top spending Major League Soccer clubs ever since their inaugural 2020 campaign.

Not only were Miami eager to compete with MLS' best right from the get-go, but soon after they didn't have a choice but to go out and attract top talent to pair alongside the legendary Lionel Messi. While some of Messi's Barcelona pals joined as free agents, the Herons have splashed some serious cash on younger players in a bid to propel them to future titles.

Here are the seven most expensive Inter Miami transfers.

7 most expensive Inter Miami transfers

7. Gregore - $4m

Miami bolstered their midfield in February 2021 with the signing of Gregore from Brazilian club Bahia for roughly $4m.



The veteran midfielder was solid for the most part when he was fit, but the Herons decided to part ways with him back in February.

6. Facundo Farias - $5.3m

The Herons added to their frontline in the form of Facundo Farias from Argentinian outfit Colon in July 2023.



The versatile attacker joined Miami in a $5.3m deal and was set to play a big part in the 2024 campaign before suffering a season-ending knee injury in pre-season.

Miami just cannot help themselves to chucking the big bucks at talented forwards, and that theme was on display when they brought in Julian Carranza from Banfield for just under $6m in January 2020.



Carranza wasn't able to get off the ground running in south Florida which led to his departure on loan in December 2021 as he's now bagging in the goals for Philadelphia Union after joining them permanently.

Miami decided to switch things up and focus on their backline when Tomas Aviles signed for the club in August 2023 from Racing Club for $6.7m.



Since his arrival, Aviles has been a mainstay in the Miami backline and has even played as a defensive midfielder.

With Gregore heading out the door, the Herons were quick to make sure that they weren't short in the middle of the park by signing Federico Redondo -- the son of Fernando Redondo -- in February of this year from Argentinos Juniors.



Although a knee injury kept him out of action for several weeks, Redondo will look to carve out a starting position in the XI in the coming matches.

2. Matias Pellegrini - $8.8m

One of Miami's most expensive players came about when Matias Pellegrini rocked up to DRV PNK Stadium in July 2019 from Estudiantes for just south of $9m.



The talented winger went on a few loan spells back to Estudiantes before permanently departing south Florida in August 2022 as a free agent.

1. Rodolfo Pizarro - $11.7m

Miami shelled out roughly $11.7m to land Rodolfo Pizarro in February 2020, just before their inaugural MLS season.



Pizarro joined from Mexican giants Monterrey but never really got going in Miami, as he left the team in July 2023 on a free transfer to join Greek side AEK Athens.