7 most compelling storylines of Cowboys 2023 schedule

The 2023 NFL schedule is officially here. This year’s edition is packed full of interesting games, including a “run it back” of the 2022 Super Bowl as well as 14 rematches of playoff games in addition to multiple compelling storylines. This should be one exciting season!

Among the Dallas Cowboys storylines, there will be an early-season rematch with the San Francisco 49ers, a familiar face calling plays for an opponent, several former players wearing new uniforms and much more. Here’s a look at the most compelling narratives from the club’s newly revealed order of their slate of games.

Week 1: Cowboys head to the Big Apple

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

The Cowboys kick off their season with a divisional matchup with the New York Giants. The rivalry has been a bit one-sided recently with the Cowboys winning 11 of the last 12 matchups. What makes this game intriguing? The Giants exceeded expectations last season, enjoying a playoff win and invigorating their fan base, guided by an impressive coaching staff. This offseason the Giants added playmakers to their offense and traded up in Round 1 for a cornerback to improve their defense.

On the Cowboys side, the team will see play caller Mike McCarthy and offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer at the helm for the first time in the McCarthy era and will be absent a fixture of their offense since 2016, Ezekiel Elliott. How will Tony Pollard do as the featured back? How different does the offense look with the addition of Brandin Cooks and Luke Schoonmaker added to the mix?

Who's number eight? "Rodger that!"

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

After an interesting divisional matchup to start the year, the Cowboys return home to Dallas to host a familiar face in their home opener. Yep, Aaron Rodgers returns, donning a different shade of green, playing in the AFC and wearing a new number, but he’s baaaaaaaccccck.

Mike McCarthy and the Cowboys take on a new look New York Jets offense featuring Rodgers at quarterback. The same Rodgers who won a Super Bowl for then Packers coach McCarthy and has been a thorn in the side of the Cowboys for years. The stories just write themselves.

Hey, I know you!

(Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

After a home opener against the New York Jets, the Cowboys again take to the road as they travel to face off with the Arizona Cardinals. While the Cardinals may not be the most compelling matchup on the schedule, it still features a few intriguing storylines.

Familiar face in a new place: The Cardinals signed defensive tackle Carlos Watkins, who the Cowboys had interest in bringing back after his contract expired in Dallas this offseason.

What could have been: The most interesting storyline, assuming he is not traded in the coming months, was the Cardinals star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkin’s, not-so-private, courtship with the Cowboys through social media that included multiple workout clips with current and former players in addition to cryptic tweets and comments suggesting he’d love to play in Dallas. The Cowboys ultimately landed another wide receiver, Brandin Cooks, from the Houston Texans instead.

Third time's a charm!

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Week 5 features the Cowboys clashing with the San Francisco 49ers in a rematch of the 2022 Divisional Round of the playoffs that saw the 49ers prevail and end the Cowboys season. Again. They say the third time’s the charm and this could be a great early-season measuring stick for the Cowboys.

In that game, the Cowboys lost star running back Tony Pollard to a leg injury right before halftime and saw receivers not named CeeDee Lamb struggle to make plays as the offense faltered in the second half. This time around, Pollard will be healthy, Michael Gallup will be another year removed from an ACL injury that saw him struggle to make the plays we’ve seen previously and the new additions of Cooks and rookie tight end Luke Schoonmaker to the mix. Was it enough? The Cowboys get a chance to find that out early in the year on Sunday Night Football.

Kellen Moore, hello old friend.

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Week 6 features two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL in Dak Prescott and Justin Herbert, but let’s not kid ourselves. This game will be all about the Cowboys’ decision to move on from playcaller Kellen Moore.

Moore was quickly scooped up by the Los Angeles Chargers and looks to guide an offense with a ton of playmakers. Was a fresh start the right move for both sides? Did the Cowboys need to prove “less is Moore”?

Who's the king of the East?

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9 features the Cowboys on the road facing off with last year’s NFC Champion, Philadelphia Eagles. This year the Eagles opened up their checkbooks for quarterback Jalen Hurts, brought back cornerbacks Darius Slay and James Bradberry and traded for running back D’Andre Swift in addition to drafting half of the Georgia Bulldogs roster. Kidding.

If the Cowboys want to regain the NFC East title, this is a good moment to put the NFC on notice. The Cowboys went into this offseason with a plan to stop the run and drafted defensive tackle, Mazi Smith, from the University of Michigan, with the No. 26 pick of the draft. This is a game the Cowboys could use Smith to limit the Eagles’ dynamic running game.

Perhaps a snow game?

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

One of the most interesting matchups in the last month of the season will be the Cowboys’ Week 15 matchup with the Buffalo Bills. A mid December game in Buffalo, New York, could be an inclement weather game. Can the Cowboys offensive attack endure such weather?

Aside from the weather, one of the other storylines to watch will be the battle between Josh Allen and Prescott. Both quarterbacks were paid similar contracts in the same offseason, have put up similar stats and have play styles that are reminiscent of each other as big mobile quarterbacks who can make plays in the air or on the ground.

But what about the draft? The Bills were convinced the Cowboys intended to draft tight end Dalton Kincaid from the Utah and made the decision to trade up in front of them to ensure they landed their guy. The Cowboys were linked to multiple tight ends leading up to this year’s NFL Draft, was this a well executed smoke screen that tricked the Bills?

The Cowboys say so. But what if Kincaid helps elevate an already strong Bills offense? Can Dan Quinn’s defense match up with the Bills aerial assault against one of the league’s best teams, on the road?

