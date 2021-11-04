7 more roster moves for 49ers as practice windows open for injured players

The San Francisco 49ers on Wednesday announced a slate of roster moves that included three practice windows opening for players on injured lists, and four additions to the practice squad which underwent some construction Tuesday.

Tight end George Kittle, kicker Robbie Gould and running back Jeff Wilson Jr. were all back on the practice field after absences because of stints on injured lists.

Kittle and Gould both went on IR prior to Week 5, which means they’ve missed the requisite three games and are now eligible to return to practice. Kittle injured his calf early in the year and tried playing through it before it caught up with him in the team’s Week 4 loss to the Seahawks. Gould got hurt prior to that same game in warm ups.

Wilson has been out for a lot longer because of a torn meniscus he suffered in May after a preseason off-field workout. His return to practice doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll be back in action Sunday like Kittle and Gould are on track to be. Wilson will need to get back into football shape since he hasn’t played in a game since January. He has a three-week window and may need all three weeks before returning.

The 49ers also made a handful of additions to their practice squad:

WR Austin Watkins Jr.

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Watkins should be a familiar name. The 49ers signed him as an undrafted rookie following this year’s draft. He has good size and athletic measurable, but never made a significant impact in any of the offseason phases. Getting him on the practice squad will allow the club to assess him in a new environment and potentially get him in a place to compete for a roster spot next year.

LB Tyrell Adams

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

This is another familiar name who spent the last two weeks on the 49ers’ active roster. He was elevated from their practice squad because of injury issues in their linebacking corps, and then released when they needed to open up roster spots for returning players. Adams is now back on the practice squad and seemingly one injury away from a job on the active roster.

LB Christian Elliss

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Elliss is an undrafted rookie from the University of Idaho. He was originally signed by the Minnesota Vikings and spent the preseason there. The Eagles added him to their practice squad after the Vikings let him go in mid-October. In four college seasons Ellis played in 39 games and posted 266 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, two interceptions, eight pass breakups and two forced fumbles. Elliss had two tackles in17 preseasons snaps with the Vikings.

S Will Parks

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Parks is the most veteran of the 49ers’ practice squad additions with five seasons, 72 games and 18 starts under his belt with the Broncos and Eagles. He was a sixth-round pick of Denver in 2016 and spent his first 4.5 seasons there before moving on to the Eagles part of the way through the 2020 season. He has 180 tackles, 2.0 sacks, four interceptions and 11 pass breakups in his career. Parks will give the 49ers another veteran safety option in the building while Jimmie Ward and Jaquiski Tartt deal with injuries.

1

1