7 more moves the Eagles should make in NFL free agency

We’re just 24 days away from the start of the 2022 NFL draft and that’s plenty of time for the Eagles to continue adding depth to the roster via free agency.

Philadelphia is looking for starters at cornerback and safety while adding depth at wide receiver, defensive tackle, and edge rusher could make the roster even more formidable heading into the 2022 regular season.

With the AFC loaded and NFC up for grabs, the Eagles have the cap space and roster flexibility to add more talent without sacrificing finances.

Here are seven more moves Philadelphia can make in free agency.

Sign Tyrann Mathieu

Kansas City Chiefs’ Tyrann Mathieu in action durning an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

One of the most dynamic and versatile safeties in football, Mathieu would immediately upgrade Jonathan Gannon’s defense.

Since joining Kansas City in 2019, Mathieu has played over 600 snaps at FS, as a SS in the box and as a slot defender.

Re-sign Steven Nelson

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Steven Nelson in action during an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Nelson is solid in zone coverage, Gannon’s preferred scheme, and his physicality is an added intangible for a young Philadelphia secondary with four or five young but inexperienced cornerbacks on the roster.

Nelson becomes a safety signing in case of a first-round cornerback or young veteran struggles to pan out.

Give Sony Michel a call

Jan 30, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Sony Michel (25) runs the ball against the San Francisco 49ers in the first half during the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

If Jordan Howard doesn’t return, Michel is a gritty downhill runner that fits his role and wouldn’t take pass-catching snaps from Kenneth Gainwell.

Check Will Fuller's temperature

Jun 16, 2021; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Will Fuller (3) makes a catch during minicamp at Baptist Health Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

A hit or miss player that’s best used as a deep threat, Fuller is still unsigned and fits a designated role.

Sign Sheldon Richardson

Nov 21, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (90) in action at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia could use more talent and depth along the defensive line and the veteran defensive tackle could provide a hybrid role for the Eagles at both defensive tackle spots and at the end if needed after Hassan Ridgeway moved on.

Call Terrell Edmunds if Mathieu won't sign

Dec 5, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) celebrates after Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) dropped a two-point conversion pass in the final minute. The Steelers won 20-19 at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

A solid safety who’s not known as a playmaker, he’d be an upgrade over Rodney McLeod and could potentially be a stop-gap signing to help mentor a first or second-round pick at safety.

Call Darrel Williams

Jan 16, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) hands the ball off to running back Darrel Williams (31) during the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers in an AFC Wild Card playoff football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

A physical downhill running back, Williams logged 1,010 total scrimmage yards and 8 total touchdowns in Kansas City last season and could replace Jordan Howard, while pushing Miles Sanders.

