7 miss practice Tuesday as Christmas Eve matchup with Saints approaches

The Cleveland Browns are potentially getting a massive boost as center Ethan Pocic has been designated for return from Injured Reserve after his four weeks off. As the New Orleans Saints are next up on the menu, however, the Browns were missing seven players from practice on Tuesday as they work through injuries.

While some were scheduled days of rest, the Browns were missing a handful of key contributors, including running back Nick Chubb, who is battling through a foot injury. Here we take a look at every member of the team who appeared on Tuesday’s injury report and their status.

RB Nick Chubb

Dec 4, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) is tackled by Houston Texans defensive tackle Roy Lopez (91) in the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Did not practice with a foot injury.

WR David Bell

Sep 18, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver David Bell (18) catches the ball during warmups before the game against the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Limited with a toe injury.

OG Joel Bitonio

Cleveland Browns offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) gets set at the line of scrimmage during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)

Did not practice on day of rest.

DE Jadeveon Clowney

Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadaveon Clowney pressures Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio, at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won the game 26-6. [Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal]

Did not practice with a concussion.

WR Amari Cooper

Dec 17, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper (2) runs the ball as Baltimore Ravens safety Marcus Williams (32) reaches to tackle him during the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Did not practice on day of rest.

DE Myles Garrett

Nov 20, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) on the bench against the Buffalo Bills in the first quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Did not practice on day of rest.

CB A.J. Green

Dec 4, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) smiles with cornerback A.J. Green (38) after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Practiced in full with a toe injury.

S John Johnson III

Dec 4, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Cleveland Browns safety John Johnson III (43) reacts towards the crowd after a play during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Did not practice with a thigh injury.

LB Jordan Kunaszyk

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Hall #14 can’t haul in a reception between Cleveland Browns linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk #51, left, and safety Jovante Moffatt #35 during the fourth quarter of a preseason NFL game Friday, Aug. 12, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Cleveland Browns defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 24-13. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

Was limited with a hamstring injury.

TE David Njoku

Dec 11, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) celebrates a touchdown during the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Was limited with a knee injury.

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

Dec 11, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) returns a punt in the first quarter of the NFL Week 14 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports

Did not practice on day of rest.

CB Denzel Ward

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward celebrates after the Browns defeated the Houston Texans 10-7 after an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Was limited with a shoulder injury.

