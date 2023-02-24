7 Minnesota Vikings make PFF’s top 101 players of 2022

As we continue to put a bow on the 2022 National Football League season, Pro Football Focus released their annual 101 best players from the 2022 season.

Sam Monson of PFF goes through both the film and their data to see who were the best players from the 2022 season and the representation for the Minnesota Vikings was strong with seven players represented.

Here is the criteria from PFF.

• This list is based solely on play in 2022. Past or future play is not accounted for. This isn’t about class or talent; it’s about performance throughout the 2022 NFL season. • This list is created with an “all positions are created equal” mantra. So, you won’t see 32 quarterbacks heading the list, even though that is the game’s most valuable position. Instead, we take a look at how guys played relative to what is expected from their position. • Unlike PFF’s awards, the 101 factors in the postseason, so some players who won PFF awards may find themselves jumped in the 101 by rivals who had a playoff run worthy of a change in ranking.

8. WR Justin Jefferson

Jefferson broke a ton of records this past season and showed himself to be the best wide receiver in the National Football League.

“There was very little to separate Hill and Jefferson, who had just one fewer explosive play than the Miami speedster. Jefferson flirted with Calvin Johnson’s all-time single-season receiving record before finishing short with 1,809 yards on the season. Jefferson gained a first down 83 times this season, including the playoffs — the most among wideouts. “

26. LT Christian Darrisaw

After a rookie season that showed flashes but injuries marred it, Darrisaw showed himself to be one of the best-left tackles in football.

“Darrisaw’s major breakout season for the Vikings was blotted somewhat when he was rushed back from a concussion, leading to a second one in fairly quick succession. Darrisaw ended the season with an 81.8-plus PFF grade as both a run blocker and pass protector.”

51. OLB Za'Darius Smith

Smith was like Hunter in that he had missed a lot of time over the previous two seasons, but his performance was elite in the first half and lessened in the second half due to a knee injury.

“Smith was a problem all season for opposing offenses to block. He tallied 80 total pressures over the season, with almost half of those coming from an inside alignment, where his speed and quickness proved way too much for guards to contend with.”

55. OLB Danielle Hunter

After missing 26 of the previous 33 games, Hunter came back and had a great season for the Vikings.

“After missing significant time with injuries in recent seasons, Hunter was back to something like his best play this season for the Vikings. He totaled 76 pressures including the playoffs, the second most of his career, and earned the second-best overall PFF grade (87.1) in his career.”

68. RT Brian O'Neill

The star right tackle has been the most consistent Vikings over the course of the last five seasons but he unfortunately partially tore his Achilles tendon in week 17 against the Green Bay Packers.

“O’Neill gave up 24 total pressures in 16 games at right tackle for the Vikings this season. His run blocking was outstanding, with him earning an 83.3 PFF grade in that facet, and his absence due to injury late in the year was an obvious problem for Minnesota to try and overcome.”

78. CB Patrick Peterson

Peterson saw a renaissance with the Vic Fangio-style defense that allowed him to use his intelligence and react to the football.

“Peterson may not have the same athletic ability as earlier in his career, but he has the experience and veteran savvy to still be an excellent zone cornerback. Peterson posted an 82.5 PFF coverage grade in 2022 — his best since 2018 — and allowed a 66.8 passer rating into his coverage.”

97. QB Kirk Cousins

Cousins had arguably his best season with the Vikings in 2022 and that can be attributed to the addition of Kevin O’Connell.

“Cousins had some spectacular games in 2022, including passing for more than 10.0 yards per attempt on two separate occasions and leading the biggest comeback in NFL history, no matter how that comeback unfolded. He now has five straight years with a PFF grade of at least 79.3.”

Vikings on the PFF 101 list in 2021

The Vikings had only two players on PFF’s 101 list from the 2021 season.

21. WR Justin Jefferson

41. QB Kirk Cousins

