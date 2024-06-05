7 Michigan Panthers named to All-UFL team

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Ahead of the team’s biggest game in the United Football League, seven Michigan Panthers were named to the All-UFL Team.

The league announced the top players at each position Wednesday, just days before the conference championship games. Players for the Panthers took spots on the offensive, defensive and special teams side of the ball.

Wide receiver Marcus Simms was the lone offensive player to make the team. He recorded 23 catches for 426 yards and three touchdowns in eight games before being injured. his 18.5 yards per catch average led the UFL.

As for the defense, the Panthers were the most represented team with four players making the cut. Breeland Speaks, who leads the UFL in sacks with 9.5, Daniel Wise, Kai Nacua and Nate Brooks were all given All-UFL honors. Wise did so despite only playing in the first five games of the season.

And, no surprise for anyone who watched the Panthers play this season, kicker Jake Bates and long snapper Jordan Ober were also named to the team. Bates was 17-22 on the season including some more than 60-yard field goals that were huge in getting the Panthers to 7-3 on the season.

The Panthers hope the good news doesn’t stop there as they get set to take on the Birmingham Stallions in the USFL Conference Championship Game this Saturday. Kickoff is slated for 3 p.m. ET.

