7 matchups that will decide Super Bowl LVI

Part of what makes the Los Angeles Rams so good is the number of tough matchups they create with their star-studded roster. Aaron Donald is almost impossible to block, Cooper Kupp gets open more than any other player, Jalen Ramsey can cover any wideout in football and Von Miller is, well, still Von Miller.

The Cincinnati Bengals have the talent to hang with the Rams, but doing so will be difficult if they don’t win most of these individual matchups. When the Rams and Bengals take the field in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, the game will be decided by these seven matchups.

Jalen Ramsey vs. Ja’Marr Chase

The matchup of all matchups, Ramsey vs. Chase is the battle to watch on Sunday. It’s the best cornerback in football against the best rookie receiver in the biggest game of the year. Ramsey probably won’t shadow Chase the entire game, moving around the secondary and lining up in the slot, as well.

Chase primarily lines up outside, which is where Ramsey has been playing most of the time this postseason. He’s outstanding on crossing routes and knows how to win downfield, too, but he hasn’t faced a cornerback as good as Ramsey this season. If Ramsey loses this matchup with Chase, the Bengals will have a much better chance to win on Sunday because he’s capable of going off for 200-plus yards.

Cooper Kupp vs. Mike Hilton

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

No disrespect to Hilton, but any matchup that features Kupp is one that will favor the Rams receiver. He’s been the best wideout in football and borderline uncoverable all season, and it’s hard to see Hilton hanging with him for the entire game. The Bengals will need to double team Kupp and bracket him with a safety over the top or linebacker underneath because he’s been Matthew Stafford’s go-to guy.

In three of the seven games where Kupp was held under 100 yards receiving, the Rams lost. When he had at least 100 yards, the Rams were 11-2. Slowing down Kupp doesn’t guarantee a victory, but it is one of the best ways to keep the Rams offense in check. The Bengals will try to let someone else beat them.

Story continues

David Edwards vs. D.J. Reader

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Edwards has his work cut out for him with Reader on the other side, going up against a big, powerful defensive tackle. Reader helped shut down the Chiefs’ running game, as well as Derrick Henry this postseason, winning battles with smaller offensive linemen.

Edwards isn’t necessarily small, but he’s not exactly a road-grader at guard, either. When the Rams try to run the ball, Edwards has to win his matchups with Reader in order for them to have success. Otherwise, it’s going to be a long day for Cam Akers, Sony Michel and Darrell Henderson Jr.

Aaron Donald vs. Bengals’ RG

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

We know Donald will be lining up across from the Bengals’ guards on Sunday. What we don’t know is who Cincinnati’s starter at right guard will be. It’ll either be Hakeem Adeniji or Jackson Carman, but the Bengals have yet to decide on who will start. Regardless of who they pick, Donald is going to have a colossal advantage.

Adeniji had a pass blocking grade of 1.8 in the AFC title game and Carman’s grade was 0.1, according to PFF. No, those aren’t typos, either. Carman gave up six pressures and Adeniji allowed three in split duty at right guard, struggling mightily in pass protection. Donald is a game-wrecker and must be double-teamed at all times, given Cincinnati’s lack of a quality right guard.

Darious Williams vs. Tee Higgins

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Williams was expected to keep progressing this season after playing really well in 2020, but that hasn’t happened. Now, the Rams are relying on him to help contain one of the best receiving corps in football. Higgins will be Williams’ man, most likely, considering Williams primarily plays boundary corner instead of in the slot.

Higgins has seven inches on the 5-foot-9 Williams, which will probably result in fades, deep shots and curls where Higgins can try to use his size to box out Williams and make contested catches. Even if Ramsey keeps Chase in check, Williams needs to step up on the other side because Burrow will quickly realize that’s the favorable matchup.

Andrew Whitworth vs. Trey Hendrickson

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Hendrickson has caused a lot of problems for offensive tackles this season, recording 14 sacks and 27 QB hits – topping his breakout numbers from 2020 with the Saints. Whitworth has the size and mobility to block Hendrickson, but the Bengals’ top pass rusher will use his length to try to collapse the pocket on Stafford.

Whitworth has been a stud all season, allowing very little pressure off the left side. But Hendrickson is one of the better pass rushers he’ll face this year. Hendrickson pressured Patrick Mahomes seven times in the AFC title game, his third game with at least seven pressures this season.

Von Miller vs. Jonah Williams

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Miller will take the field for his second Super Bowl on Sunday after winning MVP of the game six years ago. He’s ratcheted up the pressure this postseason and has been playing his best football in the last six weeks, becoming the perfect pass-rush complement to Donald.

Williams was solid in his third NFL season, allowing 48 pressures and earning a run-blocking grade of 77.3. Miller is an all-around player as a pass rusher and run defender, and like Donald, he can take over a game. His performance against the Buccaneers in the divisional round was unbelievable, and if he turns in another game like that, Burrow won’t stand much of a chance.

