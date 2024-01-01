7 major takeaways from Oregon Ducks’ 45-6 blowout win over Liberty in Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

There was a subsection of Oregon Duck fans who were not looking forward to the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl matchup against the Liberty Flames. Understandably, after barely missing out on a spot in the College Football Playoff, it was relatively difficult to get up for a matchup against the Liberty Flames in a New Year’s Six bowl.

I think most Duck fans are feeling pretty satisfied right about now, though.

Dan Lanning and his team leave Arizona with a 45-6 win over the Flames, and a 12-2 season that will be remembered fondly in Eugene. Bo Nix leaves his final collegiate game as the record holder for the best single-season completion percentage in college football history, and the Ducks now head into the future with a lot of momentum, and things looking bright.

After the Ducks spotted Liberty the first six points of the game on the opening drive, Oregon went on to score 45-unanswered and completely blow the previously undefeated Flames out of the water. It was a game that featured stellar B play, elite receiver play, and a defensive performances that should not be overlooked.

There is a lot to note from this game, here are some of our biggest takeaways from the day:

Bo's Big Day

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Bo Nix took an honorable risk by not opting out of the bowl game and declaring for the NFL Draft early. He needed to make it worthwhile.

I’d say he did just that.

The final stat line reads 28-for-35, 363 yards and 5 touchdowns. However, Nix also broke multiple school and collegiate records in the game as well. He now holds the Oregon Ducks records for most touchdown passes in a single season, and most passing yards, taking both records from Marcus Mariota. Nix also broke Mac Jones’ record for the best single-season completion percentage as well, completing 77.45% of passes in 2023.

It was the last time that we saw Nix in an Oregon uniform, and it might have been one of his best performances as a Duck, which feels appropriate. He now walks into the sunset as a certified Oregon legend.

A Stressful Record Watch

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

If you were following along with this game on social media, then you know that I was meticulously tracking Nix’s season-long completion percentage throughout the day, noting where he was after every drive, and what needed to happen for him to break Mac Jones’ record.

It was a task that was far more exhausting and stressful than I expected it to be.

In all honesty, it was made more stressful than it needed to be, considering the fact that three different times during the game, Nix actually the record, but then stayed in the game and continued to throw the ball and had a couple of incompletions, falling behind the record mark again.

Update: He's got the record. I would bet Bo Nix is done playing for the day. pic.twitter.com/byAC51om2o — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) January 1, 2024

He uhh… He's chasing the record again… — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) January 1, 2024

Okay, IF Bo Nix sits out the rest of the game, which I would personally recommend, Nix has the record at 77.45%. Who knows what happens now, though. — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) January 1, 2024

Ultimately, he got the job done and broke the record. It just took a lot more stress — and number crunching, to be honest — than I expected.

Farewell, sweet prince. You served us well. pic.twitter.com/7GfNeZrNrN — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) January 1, 2024

A Defensive Masterpiece

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

On a day where Bo Nix had 5 touchdowns, Tez Johnson had 172 yards, and Bucky Irving had 117 yards, it’s understandable that we’re going to spend a lot of our time talking about offense.

Don’t ignore what Oregon’s defense did in this game, though.

After giving up a touchdown on the first drive of the game, the Ducks locked in and played flawless football for the rest of the game. The Flames drove 75 yards for the score early on, but only gained 219 yards in the rest of the game, not sniffing the endzone again.

Jeffrey Bassa — the eventual defensive MVP — led the way with 8 tackles, and Steve Stephens IV added an interception in his final game as a Duck. Oregon forced 5 punts, and held Liberty to just 5-for-11 on 3rd down conversions. It was the fourth time this season that the Ducks have held an opponent to under 10 points.

That will do when playing the No. 5 scoring offense in the nation.

A Bright Future at WR

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Ducks are in the unfortunate position of having to replace Troy Franklin this offseason, arguably the best wide receiver in school history.

I think they will be just fine with the remaining talent on the team.

Whether it was Tez Johnson, Traeshon Holden, or Gary Bryant Jr., the trio of Oregon receivers showed out on Monday, putting together an impressive day through the air. Johnson led the way with 11 catches for 172 yards and 1 TD, while Holden had 5 catches for 69 yards and 1 TD, and Bryant had 4 catches for 62 yards and a TD.

We don’t yet have full clarity on if those three receivers will ultimately return for the 2024 season or not, but there is an expectation that they will all be back. If they do return, the future is certainly bright in the WR room.

Overall Game Success

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Sometimes it’s tough to judge success in a bowl game that takes place outside of the College Football Playoff. Anymore, we’ve seen these games unfortunately turn into glorified exhibitions, with players opting out for the NFL Draft or entering the transfer portal before the game takes place.

I think that the Ducks found great success in this game, though. They got a resounding win in blowout fashion while sending their seniors out the right way, seeing multiple records fall along the way. They got through the game without any major injuries, which is always one of the biggest keys of a bowl game.

On top of that, they also saw some encouraging performances from young players on the team, and key contributors showed that they can turn into stars going forward.

While there wasn’t a national championship trophy on the line, the Ducks won just about as big as they could have on Monday.

Uncharacteristic Drops

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

One of the reasons that it was so stressful to watch Bo Nix go after the completion percentage record because it was apparent early on in the game that he wasn’t getting the help that he needed. While he was putting the ball in the right spots, his receivers weren’t playing as cleanly as they should have, and three uncharacteristic drops came in the first half, putting Nix behind the 8-ball when it came to breaking the record.

Throughout the second half, the WRs picked it up, though, and helped Nix break the record in the end. Again, it was just far more stressful than it needed to be.

The Young Studs

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

I don’t think we saw as many young players break out in this game as we thought we would, but there were still some performances that were encouraging.

A trio of guys stood out to me: Iapani Laloulu, Rodrick Pleasant, and Jurrion Dickey.

Poncho played the entire game at center, replacing Rimington Trophy winner Jackson Powers-Johnson and did so flawlessly. At the end of the game, we saw Pleasant step up on defense and force a fumble with a beautiful form tackle, and we also saw the first career reception for Dickey, which went for 7 yards.

It wasn’t the breakout opportunity we thought it might be, but it did give a great preview of what we might see in the 2024 Spring Game and beyond.

