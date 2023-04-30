7 major takeaways from Oregon Ducks’ spring game

After months without football inside Autzen Stadium, there were hours of fun to be had in Eugene on Saturday afternoon while the annual Oregon Ducks’ spring game took place.

While it was an inter-squad scrimmage that didn’t ultimately mean a ton in the grand scheme of things, it offered Oregon fans and media members a chance to see some of the new faces on the team, and what the updated version of the Ducks will look like going into 2023.

We saw several highlights, a breakout performance from Tez Johnson and Cole Martin, and the grittiness and tenacity that makes QB Bo Nix special. We also got to see a roller-coaster performance from Ty Thompson that should ultimately leave fans with a bit more confidence than they had coming into the game. Let’s start there. Here are my biggest takeaways from the spring game, starting with No. 13.

Ty Thompson Shows Growth

I’m not going to lie, with about a minute left in the first half, I was ready to start looking at the 2024 quarterback transfer portal market, hoping that I could figure out where the Ducks were going to go for a QB1 the year after Bo Nix leaves.

Ty Thompson, the redshirt sophomore who everyone pencils in as the 2024 QB1, had not done much in the first half to encourage a fanbase desperate to see any signs of improvement. He threw six straight incompletions to start the day, including a pass on his first attempt that by all means should have been an interception going for a touchdown the other way.

“If I didn’t have the elbow brace, I would have had the flexibility to catch it,” LB Mase Funa said, recounting the near game-opening interceptions.

Going into the final drive of the half, Thompson was 1-for-8 passing with his only completion being an underhand pitch to a motioning receiver across his front. Spirits were certainly not high.

However, Thompson settled in, and led a drive down the field that nearly resulted in a touchdown as time expired. From that drive on, QB13 went on to be one of the most impressive players on the field, completing 15 of his next 26 passes for over 250 yards. On the day, Thompson finished with 274 yards and 2 TD on 16-for-34 passing.

“That’s football a little bit, right? You know we had some bad balls early, some adversity early, didn’t complete some, some slow starts,” Lanning said. “And then be able to get some shots there at the end, I think that was big.”

Did we see enough to feel confident that Thompson will be an elite QB for Oregon in 2024? Definitely not. However, we saw growth at the very least, and that’s all I was asking for.

Cole Martin Shows Promise

You want to talk about true freshmen who announced their presence on Saturday? Look no further than defensive back Cole Martin. He made a couple of plays early on in this game that were notable; one a big hit and tackle in open space on the outside, and the other a near interception of Ty Thompson on a third-and-long that got the defense off of the field.

Later in the day, Martin showed flashes of his special teams prowess as well, taking a punt return 29 yards up the field that could have gone for a touchdown if not blown dead.

“Cole’s a good player you know, I think he’s exactly what we thought he was gonna be,” Lanning said. “You know, I think what makes it special is he’s the guy who’s gonna be up here at 6 a.m., you know, get an ice bath, doing the extra. He knows what’s required. Obviously, he’s a coach’s kid. So he does a little bit extra from that standpoint. He got some highlights today, but I’m sure there’s stuff that he wants to improve on.”

Martin finished the day with three tackles but showed an upside that doesn’t make it hard to envision him being a regular on the field this fall.

Bo Nix Shows No Quit

(Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images)

It’s not often that you see your starting quarterback score a game-sealing touchdown with 1:02 on the clock in the fourth quarter of a spring game. Heck, it’s not often that you see your starting quarterback playing past the first quarter of a spring game. Generally, coaches and players agree that there is too much risk baked into playing your most valuable asset more than a few drives in a scrimmage where, as Drew Carey said it best: “Everything’s made up and the points don’t matter.”

The mattered to Nix, though. After starting the second half for the green team, Nix took a couple of series off to let true freshman Austin Novosad get some experience. However, the green team soon fell behind on the scoreboard, and Nix came back to take care of business.

He did just that leading his team on three consecutive scoring drives to make it so even a last-second touchdown from the yellow team wouldn’t make a difference.

Was that the plan?

“Yes that was the plan,” Lanning said. “We were going to play football today and try to get better at football.”

Do I believe it? Not really. Lanning said that the goal was to win the game, but Oregon’s head coach didn’t seem too interested in giving in-depth and thoughtful answers to the media members who waited around to talk to him on Saturday afternoon.

“When we got down, I definitely wanted to go back in,” Nix said.

Was it reckless? Sure. Had something happened injury-wise, Lanning and his coaching staff would have a lot of questions to answer. Fortunately, that wasn’t the case, and Nix was able to show what makes him such a great competitor, and why he’s the right man to lead the Ducks to an expected successful season in 2023.

Tez Johnson is the Real Deal

If Oregon fans didn’t know who Tez Johnson was before this game, they certainly know now.

The WR transfer from Troy had an awesome day, and was named our Most Valuable Player of the game. Kris Hutson might have finished with more yards, but Johnson definitely had the highlight of the day when a short 6-yard pass from Ty Thompson was quickly turned into a 63-yard TD thanks to Johnson.

The juke sent safety Evan Williams flying, and the stop and go near the goal line left Cole Martin diving at air. From start to finish, it was a beautiful play to watch. Also, a deserved shoutout to TE Patrick Herbert, who had some elite lead-blocking down the stretch.

All spring we’ve been talking about the buzz that Johnson has created at practice. On Saturday, we finally got to see it with our own eyes.

He was as good as advertised.

The Defense is Physical

(Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images)

Dan Lanning has said consistently this spring that the defense was really proving to be more physical than the 2022 version we saw a year ago. Whether it was due to the personnel or the mentality, defensive backs, linebackers, and defensive linemen were a bit nastier than we’ve seen before.

That showed itself on Saturday, particularly in the defensive secondary.

We already talked about Cole Martin and a couple of big hits that he had, but guys like Tysheem Johnson, Jamal Hill, and Jeffrey Bassa laid some lumber on Saturday afternoon.

“I think we’re a more physical team,” Lanning said. “I think it starts really upfront, but it certainly carries over in the back end. We have some guys that can make plays on balls, which is a positive.”

We will see if that can correlate in a more productive defense once fall comes. It certainly can’t hurt.

Wide Receiver Drops are an Issue

(Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images)

Wide Receiver Drops is not a statistic that is kept in a majority of college football games, let alone a spring game. However, I can remember at least five that were noteworthy on Saturday, and there were probably a handful more.

True freshman Kenyon Sadiq had one over the middle that would have been a third-down conversion; redshirt freshman Justius Lowe — who was targeted frequently — had at least two, one of which came after he seemingly hauled in an impressive touchdown catch, but lost control going out of bounds. Traeshon Holden had at least one drop, Kris Hutson had at least one drop, and Jayden Limar had at least one drop.

It’s spring, I know that. Nobody expects these players to be perfect. A couple of weeks ago, Lanning remarked after a scrimmage that they needed to get better about drops. That message was echoed once again today.

Kris Hutson Came to Play

(AP Photo/Andy Nelson)

Kris Hutson led all receivers with 143 receiving yards and a touchdown on five catches, and he led all players in total yardage gained. Not bad for a player who many — myself included — thought could be in jeopardy of losing his starting spot this offseason.

Hutson was the benefactor of a couple of deep shots from Ty Thompson in the second half, and had he not been tackled on the two-yard-line on a deep ball from QB13 in the third quarter, he would have added another touchdown to his total. In the end, Hutson ultimately scored on the final play of the game; a short pass over the middle from Thompson that made it a 23-20 final.

There are still a lot of pieces to sort out in the WR room — 5-star Jurrion Dickey will be arriving this summer, and the Ducks are expected to add one if not two more players in the transfer portal this offseason — but Hutson made a statement on Saturday. He’s here to stay, and here to play.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire