7 major takeaways from No. 11 Ducks’ 42-6 dismantling of No. 19 Colorado Buffaloes

The Oregon Ducks left no doubt on Saturday afternoon in Autzen Stadium.

There were a lot of questions going into the game between No. 11 Oregon and the No. 19 Colorado Buffaloes about both teams. Were the Ducks as good as their ranking? Could their defense slow down Shedeur Sanders? Was Deion Sanders worth the hype? Was Colorado’s miraculous 3-0 start really as impressive as the national media has made it out to be?

Leaving Autzen Stadium on Saturday evening, it feels like we were given a lot of answers.

Yes, the Ducks are this good, and their defense looks like the real deal. Yes, Coach Prime is worth the hype, but his team may not be quite ready to contend at a national level just yet, despite what ESPN or FOX may tell you.

After Saturday’s matchup — one that resulted in a 42-6 blowout that was a shutout until 2 minutes were left in the fourth quarter — it feels like we’ve got a much clearer picture of both of these teams. Oregon is a legitimate College Football Playoff contender, while Colorado is a fun story that will hopefully become bowl-eligible this year.

Here are some of our biggest takeaways from the game:

The Defense is For Real

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Let’s be honest, coming into this game we didn’t have a great sense of how good the Oregon Ducks’ defense really was.

They ranked 30th in the nation in terms of total defense, but with two of their three games coming against Hawaii and Portland State, it was fair to question the validity of that ranking. In the one game against a Power 5 team, Texas Tech, they gave up 30 points and needed a fourth-quarter comeback to get the win.

Suffice it to say that Saturday was going to be a major proving ground for Oregon, going up against the No. 2 passing offense, No. 15 scoring offense, and No. 23 total offense in the nation.

The Ducks more than stood up to the test, limiting Colorado’s dynamic passing attack to just 159 yards and racking up 7 sacks on the day. It was Oregon’s defensive line that was arguably the most impressive on the day. They had 73 sack yards on the day and held Colorado to just 40 rushing yards.

Of course, Colorado’s offensive line ranks No. 128 in the nation, so we knew going in that this could be a game that the Ducks’ defensive front dominated. They did just that, though, and held one of the most explosive offenses in the nation to just six points, only giving up a touchdown in garbage time when the starters were out of the game.

Forget Hawaii, and forget Portland State. Oregon proved on Saturday that they’ve got a defense capable of winning them some games this season.

Dan Lanning Keeps Receipts Too

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Dan Lanning is an interesting cat. I genuinely like him, and I enjoy covering him and his team. That being said, he lies through his teeth quite a bit.

All week leading up to this game, Lanning continually said that he and his team were blocking out all of the noise, and he swore that they weren’t listening to any of the storylines from the national media, ignoring the fact that Oregon vs. Colorado was one of the most hyped games of the season thus far.

His actions, and his words, said quite differently on Saturday.

Midway through the first half, the ABC broadcast aired part of Lanning’s pre-game speech to his team. It wasn’t filmed on a cell phone that was discreetly rolling in the locker room, but rather on an HD camera that was placed perfectly for all to see. In the video, Lanning delivered one of the better lines I’ve heard from a coach in recent memory.

“The Cinderella story is over, man. They’re fighting for clicks, we’re fighting for wins. This game ain’t gonna be played in Hollywood, it’s gonna be played on grass.”

After the game, I asked Lanning about that speech, and how long he’d been working on the delivery.

“We do a pregame speech every week,” Lanning said. “I guess there was a camera in there this time.”

That comment got an eye-roll from an Oregon staff member who I chatted with after the press conference. It wasn’t hard to see through Lanning’s words, but easy to see the benefits — both in firing up his team and getting a boost in the recruiting world — that were accomplished from the little clip.

It all goes to show that Lanning hears the outside noise. He will repeatedly say that he ignores it all, as he should, but we can know differently. All season, the hype for the Prime Time Train has been building. On Saturday, Lanning and his team got the chance to derail that train, and they relished the moment. Lanning would never say that, but DL Brandon Dorlus didn’t mind letting us in after the game.

“The whole goal was to show the world that we’re still Oregon, and they’re still Colorado.”

Khyree Jackson is For Real

Photo Courtesy of Ethan Landa

I continue to be incredibly impressed with cornerback Khyree Jackson.

Early this season, he had his struggles, to be sure. There were a couple of pass-interference penalties called against him in Week 2 against Texas Tech that were indefensible, but through four games, it’s pretty hard to say that there has been any other member of the secondary as impactful as he is.

On Saturday, the transfer from Alabama was routinely put on an island, and he routinely made some big plays, finishing the day with 4 tackles and 3 pass breakups.

“Khyree has the ability to be an elite corner, not just here, but at the next level,” Lanning said after the game. “I can coach Khyree, I can tell him ‘Hey, this is what you got to improve,’ and he owns it and he accepts it. There are definitely opportunities for growth for him moving forward and the more he shapes his game and continues to grow, he can be a really special player.”

The Ducks are coming off of a season where they had the transfer portal CB of all transfer portal CBs in Christian Gonzalez, who went on to be drafted by the New England Patriots with the No. 18 overall pick this last year. I’m not saying that Jackson is on the same level as Gonzalez. However, I see a future for Jackson where he is talked about in similar ways on Oregon’s defense as Gonzalez was a year ago. He can take away his half of the field and lock down whoever is in front of him. With the caliber of passing attacks that the Ducks will face this year, that’s going to be of the utmost value going forward.

Penalties Lurk Again

This is the third week in a row where we are leaving an Oregon game talking about penalties. It has to get better at some point, doesn’t it?

On Saturday, the Ducks had 9 penalties for 80 yards which is right around their average for the season — an average that ranks 114th in the nation. Of course, there were a few questionable calls in there, like a pair of roughing the passer penalties and one delay of game that seems like it was called with time left on the clock.

“There were a couple that I need to go back and watch the film on first before I have, you know, a fair decision on,” Lanning said. “We’re going to keep coaching it. That doesn’t mean we’ll continue to coach it the same way but we’ll continue to address it.”

Against Colorado — who had 12 penalties for 106 yards — it didn’t end up mattering. Later in the year, though, when Oregon is locked in one-possession games against the likes of Washington, USC, Utah, or any other Pac-12 contender, those penalty yards could end up being the difference between a win and a loss.

It needs to be cleaned up before then.

Injury Bug Strikes

If you’re reading this, go ahead and locate the nearest piece of wood to you right now — I’m going to say some things.

The Ducks have been pretty fortunate on the injury side of things so far this year. While there were some dings here and there, no major absences had taken place other than OL Nishad Strother and LB Jestin Jacobs throughout the first three weeks. It unfortunately looks like that might have changed on Saturday, though. In the second half, running back Noah Whittington exited the game after injuring his lower left leg. He was later carted from the sideline into the locker room without a shoe or sock on his left foot.

It prompted Lanning — a person notorious for never discussing injuries — to say this:

“I don’t normally talk about injuries and I think there is still more to be decided here, but I think Noah is going to be down for a bit,” Lanning said. “I need everyone to say prayers for him. He’s healthy. He’s OK. But he’s probably going to be down for a little bit. I need everyone to have Noah in your prayers. That is a tough kid, who we’re really proud of and fortunate to have. There are bright days ahead for Noah. I just don’t know that we will have him in here in the next few weeks.”

If you translate that from Lanning speak into English, then it wouldn’t be too surprising for Whittington to miss the next month or two.

Troy Franklin in Biletnikoff Conversation

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

We knew going into the year that the combo of Bo Nix and Troy Franklin working together was going to be fun to watch. I’m not sure I expected that connection to be this dynamic, though.

On Saturday, Franklin had 8 catches for 126 yards and 2 TD, giving him his third 100-yard game of the season to go along with 5 total touchdowns. I don’t have an exact ranking for where that stands among all pass-catchers in the nation since games are still going on, but it is among the top dozen or so, to be clear. Going into Saturday, there were two WRs with 6 TD this year, while three others had 5 on the year.

We talk a lot about Bo Nix’s Heisman campaign, but I don’t think enough is being made about Franklin’s running in the race for the Belitnikoff Award, given to the nation’s best pass-catcher.

That will be something to keep an eye on going forward.

Transfer Success Strikes Again

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

It’s starting to become abundantly clear that Dan Lanning and his coaching staff worked wonders in the transfer portal once again this season.

A year after landing guys like Bo Nix, Bucky Irving, Noah Whittington, and Christian Gonzalez in the transfer portal, the Ducks have seemingly done it again with a trio of high-impact players who are among the teams best producers so far this year. On Saturday, it was Jordan Burch, Khyree Jackson, and Evan Williams who stood out the most to me, all of whom are new additions via the portal this year.

Burch had four tackles and 2 sacks; Jackson had 4 tackles and 3 PBU; Williams had 4 tackles and 2 sacks. On defense, it is those three who have arguably elevated this unit to new heights.

Over on the offensive side of the ball, you’ve got guys like Tez Johnson, Gary Bryant, and Casey Kelly making a difference so far as well. It was a relatively quiet day for the two WRs, but Kelly got into the endzone on his one target during the game.

Learning how to take advantage of the tools at your disposal is important, and in today’s era of college football, the transfer portal is among the most important things you can use. So far, it appears that Lanning and his staff are using that tool as well as anyone in the nation.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire