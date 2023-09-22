7 major questions for Oregon Ducks as Deion Sanders comes to town

It has been quite a while since we saw this much hype for a football game played inside Autzen Stadium.

You could say that the Oregon Ducks’ game vs. the Washington Huskies last year — Oregon was No. 6, and Washington was No. 25 — but even that didn’t come close to living up to the level of anticipation that this week has brought. A few weeks earlier, it was the No. 10 Ducks who hosted No. 9 UCLA with ESPN’s College GameDay in town, and even then, I would wager to say that this upcoming showdown — with Deion ‘Coach Prime’ Sanders coming to Eugene — is more of a spectacle.

So with a lot of eyes tuned in, it’s safe to say that the Ducks have a lot of questions to answer, both on a macro and micro level. While the nation will be looking to see how good this team can be in general, there are more minute details that we are focused on.

Here are our biggest questions for the Ducks going into the weekend:

Can they slow down Shedeur Sanders?

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

If the Ducks can find a way to slow down Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders, they will be the first team all year that has been able to do so. Through three games, he has been elite, and undoubtedly among the best passers in the nation. Going into this game, Sanders is the key for Colorado’s success, especially without two-way star Travis Hunter expected to play because of an injury.

If the Buffs are going to keep this game competitive, it will have to be because Sanders is playing another outstanding game, getting the job done through the air.

We’ll see if Oregon’s secondary has what it takes to stop that from happening.

How dominant can the line play be?

(Photo Courtesy of Ethan Landa)

I mentioned the need for the secondary to step up for Oregon in order for the Ducks to slow down Shedeur Sanders, but I could argue that it is as much on the defensive line to do so as anything else.

Colorado’s offensive line is not good, to put it nicely. They generate 61 rushing yards per game (127th in the nation) and give up 5 sacks per game (128th in the nation). This is a game where Oregon’s defensive front can completely control things and blow up the Buffaloes’ game plan. The Ducks may not have one of the best sack rates in the nation, but they do get a ton of pressure on the quarterback and have the ability to blow up the pocket.

On the other side of the ball, Oregon’s offensive line has been elite so far, and with a matchup against Colorado’s rushing defense (119th in the nation), there is an opportunity for domination.

How dominant will the Ducks be in these two aspects? There in lies the biggest question of the day.

Will Bo Nix capture the Heisman spotlight?

(Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images)

At this point in time, Oregon Ducks’ QB Bo Nix has the sixth-highest odds to win the Heisman Trophy in 2023. His odds have dropped since the start of the season, but it hasn’t been due to poor play on his part. Rather, it seems that people are forgetting about him a little bit because he’s done what is expected of him — throw for just under 300 yards and 2.5 TD per game — while beating lesser competition while few fans outside of Oregon tuned in.

That’s going to change this weekend. The eyeballs of the world will be looking at Oregon, and watching how the Ducks try to take care of business against Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes. It will present a perfect opportunity for Nix to make a major statement in the Heisman race.

We’ve already talked about Colorado’s lack of a good defense, so it will be interesting to see how high of numbers Nix can put up in this game. Will he try and pad his stats a little bit in a blowout? Will he work to remind everyone watching that he should be considered among the very best QBs in the nation?

None of that would surprise me. This could be a huge moment for him.

Will penalty problems disappear?

Thomas Campbell-US Presswire

Over the last two games, Oregon has put up a total of 23 penalties for 200 yards. Head coach Dan Lanning has been very open about how unacceptable that is, and how he is going to take potentially drastic measures to fix the problem — benching players who commit penalties.

The team has had another week to try and fix these mistakes, so will it finally show on Saturday that the Ducks can stay out of their own way? If they can’t, it might be another frustrating season for fans.

How big of a recruiting weekend will it be?

Photo Courtesy of Akili Smith Jr.

The Ducks will be hosting over 30 elite recruits to campus this weekend for unofficial visits, and it seems that the dividends are already starting to be paid. On Thursday afternoon, a couple of predictions landed for the Ducks to get a commitment from 5-star DL Tony Cumberland, the No. 11 player in the 2026 class.

Will that commitment come this weekend? Will any others? It’s a great early-season opportunity for Lanning to make a splash and keep building an elite 2024 class.

Will the Ducks captivate the country?

(Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

This one is similar to the question about Bo Nix, but it focuses more on the team as a whole. So far, the Ducks don’t have many impressive wins on their schedule, with the only game of substance coming against Texas Tech. Now Oregon has a chance to play a ranked team in front of an audience that will potentially be more than 10 million viewers across the nation. If they can do what we expect them to and dominate Colorado, then it could go a long way in convincing the college football world that they are the real deal and move them up drastically in the rankings.

Will anyone say anything?

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

There was a lot of talk going into this week. Dan Lanning said some stuff back in July about Colorado, and Deion Sanders responded. Then Travis Hunter let his thoughts on the matter be known, and Coach Prime has spent the past several weeks pulling receipts on anyone and everyone who doubted his team.

Once this week started, though, it has been relatively cordial and polite between all parties. I’m curious to see if that continues after the game, despite who ultimately wins.

