7 major questions for Oregon Ducks to answer in Week 8 game vs. Washington State

What we see from the Oregon Ducks over the next 48 hours is going to tell us a lot about the makeup of this team. After a heartbreaking loss to the Washington Huskies last week, the Ducks still have all of their goals in front of them, but they’re going to have to dig down a bit deeper in order to achieve them.

The potential bounce-back spot doesn’t come against a nobody team, either. While the Washington State Cougars may have lost their top-25 ranking after back-to-back losses, they still possess an extremely talented quarterback, a potent passing offense, and one of the top coaches in the Pac-12.

Anyone who is passing this off as an easy win for the home team could be sorely mistaken.

Going into the game, we wanted to highlight some of the biggest questions that we have for Dan Lanning and his team. Here’s what we most want to find out:

Is There a Hangover?

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

It’s never easy getting over a loss, especially when it is as brutal as a loss as the Ducks had last week against rival Washington. Dan Lanning and the players have said all week that they are moving past it, and that practice has been better than ever this week as they look to move forward. However, you can still expect there to be some sort of hangover when dealing with that emotional loss.

I’m curious to see how that shows itself, if at all, on Saturday. Lanning said that there were a couple of practices this week that had almost too much energy, with players seeing passion boil over. It’s fair to believe that could happen in a game as well if they aren’t careful, potentially leading to penalties.

Do We See a Mentality Shift?

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Dan Lanning faced a ton of criticism this week because of his three 4th down calls that ultimately contributed to Oregon’s loss last week. He stood up to the criticism well, explaining his decision-making in a forthright manner, which is something we’ve routinely seen during his time at Oregon.

Will we continue to see it going forward, though? This may not be a question that we have answered this week or next, but at some point this season, we will once again see Lanning put into a position where he has to make the call of whether or not to be aggressive in a 4th-down situation. His entire career, he’s gone for it, but the misses on those opportunities are starting to pile up — Oregon is 0-9 on 4th down conversions in their last three losses. Nobody could blame him for playing things a tad safer, though I don’t think that should be, or will be the result.

Can Oregon's Defense Stop the QB Run?

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The Ducks have not faced many running quarterbacks this year, but when they did, he did some damage. In Week 2 against Texas Tech, Tyler Shough rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown. This week, Oregon will once again face a good rushing QB in Washington State’s Cameron Ward.

So far this year, Ward has 101 rushing yards and 3 TD, but what makes him such a tough matchup is his escapability in the pocket.

This will be a good opportunity for Oregon’s defense to show whether or not they’ve improved in that facet of the game or not. While this Ducks’ unit has been incredibly solid in almost every area, they still have something to prove.

The Weekly Jestin Jacobs Check-In

(Photo Courtesy of Zachary Neel | USA TODAY)

Yep, this question. We will once again spend the better part of Saturday morning peering through binoculars at the press box in Autzen Stadium to try and see whether or not linebacker Jestin Jacobs suits up and gets ready to make his Oregon debut.

Jacobs has practiced in full for a few weeks now but still hasn’t suited up for a game. We will see if that’s the case again this week.

How Healthy is Healthy at This Point?

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

The Ducks got banged up in Saturday’s game against Washington, so I’m curious to see how much of that has a lasting impact.

Players like Khyree Jackson, Jahlil Florence, Jackson Powers-Johnson, Terrance Ferguson, and Jordan James all had to exit the game at some point or another, and while most returned, it will be important to see if there are still any lingering issues going forward. All of those players practiced this week, so I expect them to play, but it wouldn’t be the first time that we saw Lanning and the staff hold someone out if they aren’t fully healthy.

Does the Usage Continue for Bucky?

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Bucky Irving had a career-high 22 carries on Saturday, rushing for 127 yards and a touchdown. This could be the start of a trend that we see while the Ducks try to make up for the loss of Noah Whittington.

Irving faired well with this heavy of a workload, obviously, but at some point this season, if the high-touch games continue, it’s worth monitoring how he holds up with the usage. There’s a chance that Lanning and Will Stein choose to utilize a more even split with Irving and Jordan James as much as possible.

How Special are the Throwbacks in Person?

Photo Courtesy of Oregon Athletic Department

The talk of the town in Eugene is the uniforms that Oregon will be wearing — ‘Mighty Oregon’ throwbacks that pay homage to the wons worn in 2014, and the originals worn in 1984. A whole line of throwback gear has been released by Nike, and the college football world has been buzzing about the threads since their release.

They look great in pictures and videos online. How will they look in person? I can’t wait to find out.

