Our 7 lukewarm SEC football predictions, from coach firings to Kalen DeBoer's Alabama debut

You’ve heard of hot takes. You’re probably familiar with cold takes.

But, do you know of lukewarm takes?

They might be the truest predictions of all. On this edition of "SEC Football Unfiltered," a podcast from the USA TODAY Network, hosts Blake Toppmeyer and John Adams serve a helping of lukewarm SEC football takes.

What constitutes a lukewarm take? It’s an against-the-grain prediction that doesn’t rise to the piping-hot level of a hot take.

A surprise SEC team will be ranked come October? Yep. We’ve got an idea about which one.

How many coaches will be fired? Several. More than the number who are on the hot seat right now.

A sleeper in the Heisman Trophy race? Certainly. Call your bookie.

TOPPMEYER: Ohio State football wants you to pay $50 to watch practice. (I'd pay $0.)

ADAMS: Biggest threats to SEC's at-large playoff berths, other than the Big Ten

SEC FOOTBALL SCHEDULE: You can thank realignment for these 6 fascinating games in 2024

Let's get to the takes:

Vanderbilt wins an SEC game

Predicting a team will beat a conference opponent might not seem like a spicy take, until you consider it's Vanderbilt. The Commodores went winless in SEC play in three of the past four seasons. But, Clark Lea will rally the 'Dores to sneak one past a conference opponent this year, to the delight of the construction crew in attendance. – Adams

Missouri will not make the College Football Playoff

The Tigers are a trendy preseason top-10 team and also a frequent playoff pick. That's for good reason. They enjoy a favorable schedule and return enough firepower from last year's 11-win team to remain interesting. But, they also caught some breaks last season, escaping with narrow wins against Kansas State and Florida. Another trip down the tightrope could prove more treacherous and result in a 9-3 record: a nice year but not a playoff year. – Toppmeyer

Alabama fans will be more optimistic next January than last January

In January 2024, Alabama fans were dealing with a bitterly close loss to Michigan in the Rose Bowl, plus the retirement of Nick Saban. Come next January, they'll be inspired by Kalen DeBoer's first season. DeBoer's debut probably won't produce a national championship, but he'll do enough to instill belief in the future. – Adams

Florida will be a Top 25 team come October

Florida's schedule, which features games against 11 Power Four opponents, is brutal. And it could end with Billy Napier's firing. But, the Gators' toughest games reside in the back half of the season. There's an avenue for a hot start, even if it's followed by disappointment. – Toppmeyer

Nico Iamaleava will generate more Heisman Trophy buzz than Quinn Ewers

Tennessee's Iamaleava enjoys good Heisman odds for a redshirt freshman, but not as good as Ewers, Texas' quarterback who joins Georgia's Carson Beck as the sportsbooks' frontrunners. Ewers is good. Expect Iamaleava to be great. – Adams

Ole Miss will produce a top-five SEC defense

This might be a bit of a longshot, but consider Ole Miss among the teams that can contend for a national championship. Why? Lane Kiffin used transfers to address the defense. A program that's hung its hat on offense should enjoy more of a defensive complement. – Adams

Four SEC coaches will be fired

The temperature is rising around Florida's Napier, Arkansas' Sam Pittman and Vanderbilt's Lea. And never discount the possibility of a coach flaming out at warp speed and sprinting toward a firing or finding himself in enough off-field trouble to result in a firing. Four firings might be pushing it, but not by much in this pressure cooker of a conference that only grows tougher with the arrival of Texas and Oklahoma. – Toppmeyer

Later in the episode

– ESPN released its preseason Football Power Index. What's up with the FPI hating on Ole Miss, and is the metric too high on Alabama and Oklahoma?

Blake Toppmeyer is the USA TODAY Network's SEC Columnist. John Adams is the senior sports columnist for the Knoxville News Sentinel.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: SEC football predictions: Kalen DeBoer expectations? Lane Kiffin peaking?