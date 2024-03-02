7 Livingston County wrestlers advance to state championship matches

DETROIT — Seven Livingston County wrestlers, including three defending champions, will wrestle in state championship matches at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Ford Field.

Brighton senior Sabrina Nauss will go for her fourth title, Fowlerville junior Maggie Buurma her third and Hartland sophomore Bodie Abbey his second.

In addition to Abbey, Hartland senior Vinnie Abbey, Brighton senior Zak Knapp, Hartland sophomore Dallas Korponic and Brighton sophomore Ethan Smith have reached the finals in the boys Division 1 tournament.

Bodie Abbey stayed unbeaten this season at 57-0 extended his winning streak to 90 matches with his fourth overtime victory of the season. He beat Conor McAlary of Hudsonville 3-1 in extra time in the semifinals. Abbey’s opponent in the 126-pound final is Detroit Catholic Central’s Grayson Fuchs, who took him to overtime in the team state championship dual.

Vinnie Abbey (50-4) is in the title bout for the second year in a row where he will face Mason Stewart of Detroit Catholic Central. Abbey won 10-5 over Dayveon Rupert of Battle Creek Lakeview in the 150-pound semifinals.

Korponic reached the 132-pound final by pinning Liam Fitzpatrick of Rockford in 5:23. Korponic (52-5) will face Josh Vasquez of Grandville for the championship.

Knapp pinned Hartland’s James Butzier in 2:35 in the 165-pound semifinals, earning a match against unbeaten Zachary Taylor (52-0) of Gibraltar Carlson for the title.

Hartland's Bodie Abbey (right) and Detroit Catholic Central's Grayson Fuchs (left) will clash for the state Division 1 126-pound championship Saturday at Ford Field.

Smith won a 7-5 decision over Gavin Lewis of Oxford in the 106-pound semifinals. He’ll take on Davison’s Steve Vaughn for the championship.

Two county wrestlers reached the semifinals at 215, but lost. Brighton’s Sean O’Keefe fell 15-4 to Connor Bercume of Detroit Catholic Central and Jacob Pretzel of Hartland lost 6-2 to Logan Tollison of Grand Ledge.

Nauss stayed unbeaten in her four-year individual postseason career by pinning Kanata Richardson of Bloomfield Hills in 2:54 in the 190-pound semifinals. She will take on Gabriella Allen of Marcellus for the title.

Buurma had three pins on her way to a rematch with Clarkston’s Paisley Denault in the 135-pound final. Buurma handed Denault her only loss in the regional final. Buurma’s semifinal victory was a pin in 1:48 over Mekenzie Herrick of Dansville.

Buurma’s sister, Anna, lost in the 105-pound semifinals to top-seeded Tricia Pyrzewski of Gladwin, getting pinned in 3:56.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Livingston County will have 7 wrestlers in state title matches