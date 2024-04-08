7 Lions finish first at Pitt meet track and field meet

Apr. 8—PITTSBURG, Kan. — Missouri Southern captured the top two spots in both the men's and women's 1,500-meter run and five other Lions finished first in their events during the 16th annual David Suenram Gorilla Classic on Saturday at Pittsburg State University.

Southern sophomore Geordan Patrylak won the men's 1,500-meter race with a time of 3:58.78, and teammate Jaden Deaton, a junior, followed closely behind with a time of 3:59.58.

"Jaden and I were pretty happy with that," Patrylak said after the race. "We were hoping to go a little bit faster, but it was pretty windy. We were proud how we finished those last two laps. It was really good racing, more like a conference championship-style race."

Deaton said the Southern duo has been competitive all season.

"It's been fun to race him," Deaton said. "If he's in the race and I stick with him, I know I'll run fast."

In the women's event, MSSU sophomore Jayna Gunter finished first by a comfortable margin with a time of 4:40.53 and junior Kayanna Gaines was runner-up with a time of 4:46.98.

"We wanted to leave a good mark for our team and that's what it's really all about — trying to win one for the other Greens (Lions) out there on the track," Gunter said. " I just went out there and tried to have a good day and I'm happy with what happened today."

Junior JaDarius Pigg won the 400-meter hurdles with a personal best of 53 seconds — the third-best time in school history. Pigg broke the school record in the preliminaries of the 110-meter hurdles before finishing second (13.63) in the finals. Malachi Pipkin followed closely behind in third (13.68).

Graduate student Mya Ferguson ran a personal best 13.91 seconds to win the women's 100-meter hurdles. Her time was the fourth best in MSSU outdoor history.

Junior Caleb Manning was first in the men's triple jump with a 15.14-meter leap, and was third in the long jump with a 7.35-meter jump.

Senior Peyton Barton logged a personal best 66.91-meters to win the men's hammer throw and in doing so threw the second-best distance in school history. Barton also was second in the discus with a 56.14-meter throw.

MSSU continued to excel in the throws, with Cedric Pearson winning the men's shot put with an 18.07-meter effort.

In other events, sophomore Briar Gillum was runner-up in the women's discus with a personal record 48.64-meter throw. Sophomore Kirsten Womack was fourth (46.01 meters). Gillum finished third in the hammer throw with a 54.53-meter toss.

Sophomore Lillian Hart was runner-up in the women's high jump with a 1.57-meter leap.

Freshman Bastien Franck finished second in the men's pole vault with 5.15-meter vault.

Hailey Nelson, a sophomore, was fourth in the women's 5,000-meter run, with a time of 18:55.56.

Luke Brumit finished fourth in the men's high jump with a 2.08-meter leap.