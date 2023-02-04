7 linebackers for the Eagles to watch at 2023 Senior Bowl

The NFL draft starts in Mobile, and even with the Eagles preparing to face the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, all eyes this week will be on Alabama, for the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Philadelphia has Haason Reddick under contract for two more years, but the other two starters, T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White are set to become unrestricted free agents.

The Eagles do have rookie Nakobe Dean, rookie Kyron Johnson, and Patrick Johnson under contract but could look to add more depth.

With kickoff from Mobile quickly approaching, here are seven linebackers to watch at the Senior Bowl on Saturday.

Daiyan Henley, LB, Washington State

Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Henley arrived in Mobile looking to show that his talents could transition to playing tight coverage in open space and that he did.

A former wide receiver, Henley has the athleticism to be a three-down linebacker.

Washington State LB Daiyan Henley being a stud in coverage: Take Two pic.twitter.com/j6LEeMgOYQ — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) February 2, 2023

DeMarvion Overshown, Texas



Ut Baylor Football 02373

The 6’4, 215-pound linebacker logged six sacks, 15.5 tackles for loss, and seven pass breakups in his last two seasons in Austin.

Impressive pass rush rep from Texas hybrid LB/SAF Demarvion Overshown 6’2 220 pic.twitter.com/yDkbHx7WGb — Coach K | Keith Sanchez (@TheTalentCode) January 31, 2023

SirVocea Dennis, Pittsburgh

Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Picture perfect rep from @Pitt_FB LB SirVocea Dennis at the Senior Bowl pic.twitter.com/6gBmvE58Ka — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) January 31, 2023

Cam Jones, Indiana

Iu Wk Fb 1h Jones 1

Cam Jones vs Chase Brown, advantage @IndianaFootball’s Jones 💪 pic.twitter.com/olnfFdBR5T — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) February 1, 2023

The Indiana linebacker is athletic like Kyzir White on the outside.

Scouting other linebackers this week, but #Indiana LB Cam Jones kept showing up in different ways and commanding my attention, including nice flashes as a potential pass rusher. #SeniorBowl 📸: @FWordsPod, coverage sponsored by: @LyonsFord37091 pic.twitter.com/R0LabbImd6 — Stoney Keeley (@StoneyKeeley) February 3, 2023

Dee Winters, TCU

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Senior linebacker Dee Winters is a player to watch. A talented linebacker, Winters has 7.5 sacks coming off the edge and 66 tackles this year. He’s a player TCU moved around and relied on to make big plays.

In the College Football semifinal, Winter had the best game of his career, showing off his speed against Michigan with three tackles for loss and a 29-yard pick-six.

These American team LBs are showing out today. Here’s @TCUFootball Dee Winters with the interception during 7 on 7s. Forced a fumble on the very next play as well. @dwintersdos #SeniorBowl #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/485HQrhLNv — Steph Sanchez (@Steph49K) February 1, 2023

Carlton Martial, Troy

(Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Not hard to see why @TroyTrojansFB LB Carlton Martial 2 is the all time leading tackler in FBS history. pic.twitter.com/nnReWKldYN — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) January 6, 2023

Eku Leota, Auburn

Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Leota transferred to Auburn in 2020 from Northwestern and he had an immediate impact on the field. Leota was second on the team in 2021 in both tackles for loss and sacks, recording 10.0 TFLs and 7.0 sacks on the season.

Smart, tough, and dependable! @ekuleota is going to make an NFL Franchise VERY VERY HAPPY this year! https://t.co/lfQLt21srT — Ben Black (@CoachBenBlack) February 3, 2023

In 2022 Leota was headed for a breakout season and in the first five games he had 18 total tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks, and 18 quarterback pressures during those five games.

Leota has not played since the first half of the LSU game due to a pectoral injury.

