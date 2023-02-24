7 LBs the Rams could consider adding after cutting Bobby Wagner

The Los Angeles Rams and Bobby Wagner decided this week to mutually part ways, ending their time together after just one season. It was a somewhat unexpected move, but the Rams need cap space and Wagner is looking for an opportunity elsewhere.

The Rams still have Ernest Jones, who will now be their primary linebacker, but they’ll likely add another one with Jake Hummel being the only other ‘backer under contract in 2023. Whether in free agency or the draft, the Rams could look to bring in one of these seven linebackers this offseason.

Denzel Perryman, free agency

Perryman spent the last two years with the Raiders, making the Pro Bowl in 2021 when he had 154 tackles. He’s a better run defender than coverage linebacker, which is what the Rams could use alongside Jones. At 30 years old, Perryman won’t command a big linebacker, even being two years removed from a Pro Bowl season.

Kyzir White, free agency

White played all 17 games and made eight starts for the Eagles this past season, finishing with 110 tackles and 1.5 sacks. White has more range than Perryman, so he’s a bit better in coverage. But he’s also plenty capable against the run, finishing with run defense grades of at least 63.0 in each of the last two years, per PFF.

Cory Littleton, free agency

In 2022, Littleton played 15 games and made seven starts for the Panthers, finishing the year with only 47 tackles. He still hasn’t reached the level of play he showed with the Rams since leaving in 2020, but he’s managed to remain a starter in the NFL and hasn’t yet hit 30. A reunion with Littleton wouldn’t be the worst idea, though the Rams no longer deploy the defensive scheme he played in from 2016-2019.

Anthony Barr, free agency

Barr joined the Cowboys last year on a one-year, $2 million deal. He won’t command much more than that in free agency and he proved he can stay healthy after dealing with injuries the previous two years in Minnesota. Barr is a versatile linebacker who can cover, stop the run and rush the passer when needed. He’s a proven defender who could help the Rams in multiple ways.

Noah Sewell, Oregon

Sewell will likely be a mid-round pick in the draft, bringing athleticism and versatility to the defense. At Oregon, he picked off two passes, had 218 tackles and recorded 7.5 sacks in just three seasons, doing a little bit of everything for the Ducks. He has the requisite size the Rams look for in a linebacker, coming in just over 250 pounds with a 6-foot-2 frame.

Ivan Pace Jr., Cincinnati

Pace played three years at Miami (Ohio) before transferring to Cincinnati in 2022. He excelled when blitzing the quarterback, recording nine sacks to go along with 136 total tackles, also breaking up four passes. It’s hard not to love his range and speed at the second level of the defense, which allows him to slow sideline to sideline and make plays on ball carries. At 6 feet tall, his draft stock will slip a bit, which could land him early on Day 3 of the draft.

Dee Winters, TCU

Winters was a three-year starter for TCU and a leader of the defense, finishing with 79 tackles, one interception and 7.5 sacks in his senior year in 2022. He’ll be a much later pick than the other two prospects on this list, likely going sometime on Day 3 of the draft, but he has some upside as a run defender and early-down linebacker.

