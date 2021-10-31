7 key takeaways from Rams’ big win over Texans

For three-plus quarters, the Texans looked exactly like a team that had scored only eight points in their last two games and 39 in their last five. The Rams completely shut them down, blanking them on the scoreboard until midway through the fourth quarter.

Even after allowing 22 unanswered points in garbage time, it was still an impressive win by the Rams to improve their record to 7-1. They rolled to a 38-22 victory on the road, their fourth straight win and pulling even with the Cardinals at the top of the NFC West.

There are areas of this team that can still improve, but the Rams played extremely well for three and a half quarters. Here are our seven takeaways from the win.

Red zone offense needs work

On back-to-back drives, the Rams stalled in the red zone. The first time, they went for it on fourth down but Matthew Stafford threw incomplete to Darrell Henderson Jr. in the flat – a catchable ball but one that would’ve been tough to bring in. The next drive, they were forced to settle for a 27-yard field goal after Stafford threw two incomplete passes on second and third down – one of which was dropped by Robert Woods.

They benefited from a soft defensive holding penalty in the end zone on fourth down on the following drive, which allowed the Rams to score a touchdown instead of turning it over on downs again, but it was still a terrible sequence in the red area.

Ernest Jones looks good in first start

Jones was a big reason for the Rams feeling comfortable with trading Kenny Young to the Broncos and he showed on Sunday why they can trust him in a bigger role.

In his first career start, Jones stuffed the stat sheet with a team-high nine tackles, one interception and a half-sack, flying around the field and making impact plays against the run and pass. He looked good as a blitzer, too, which is a bonus.

Search for a return specialist continues



If there’s one glaring weakness on this Rams team, it’s in the return game. Jake Funk is hurt, Tutu Atwell is unreliable and also injured, and Cooper Kupp shouldn’t be put in harm’s way on special teams due to his value on offense. The Rams need to find someone they can count on in the return game because it’s become Clear that Atwell isn’t the answer. It doesn’t help that DeSean Jackson wants to be traded, so that’s another option gone.

Don’t be surprised if the Rams bring someone in as a free agent or in a trade soon because they can’t continue with this lack of consistency.

Pass rush runs deep

The Texans’ offensive line is not good, but the Rams’ pass rush would’ve been productive against just about any team today. They hit Mills nine times and had five sacks on the day, relentlessly getting after the Texans quarterback. Leonard Floyd was especially good, recording three QB hits and two sacks with one tackle for a loss, as well. Aaron Donald was his usually dominant self, getting on the board for 1.5 sacks. Ogbonnia Okoronkwo split a sack with Floyd, and both Ernest Jones and Greg Gaines had a half-sack each, too.

Rams have no trouble creating big plays without DeSean Jackson

The Rams would probably like to keep Jackson instead of trading him before Tuesday’s deadline. He can still run and make big plays down the field, but he’s not a staple of this offense and the Rams don’t necessarily need him in order to create big plays. That was clear once again on Sunday as Stafford hit Kupp for a 52-yard reception and threw a bomb to Van Jefferson for 68 yards down the deep middle.

Assuming Jackson doesn’t play for the Rams again, it’ll leave them without one of their fastest players. But speed doesn’t have to be the only way for them to create big plays.

Offensive line doesn’t miss a beat

The Rams were without Andrew Whitworth against the Texans, but you wouldn’t necessarily know that based on the way the offensive line played. Joe Noteboom stepped in at left tackle and played at a high level, looking like a quality starter as Matthew Stafford’s blindside protector. Whitworth is still the better option but this was a good opportunity for Noteboom to get in some game action against a bad Texans defense. He didn’t allow a single sack or a QB hit all afternoon.

With Noteboom becoming a free agent after this season, it was a perfect time for the Rams to evaluate him as a potential long-term replacement for Whitworth.

Texans are the worst team in the NFL – by far

The Lions are the only winless team left in the league, but they’re not the worst team in football. That title goes to the Texans, at least with Mills at quarterback. Aside from their garbage time touchdowns, Houston could do nothing on offense. The Rams were up 38-0 at the end of the third quarter before putting their backups in, which the Texans took advantage of by scoring 22 unanswered to at least make the score look respectable.

This isn’t meant to downplay the Rams’ 16-point win, but the Texans are a terrible team that will struggle to win another game this season.

