7 key takeaways from first half as Eagles and Texans are tied 14-14

Jalen Hurts’ homecoming was met with some obstacles from the Texans’ offense that amassed 182 yards in the first half, including 88 yards from rookie running back Dameon Pierce.

The NFL’s only undefeated team is currently in a dogfight after the Texans jumped out to a 7-0 lead and tied things up with a late touchdown to enter the first half tied, 14-14.

Houston quarterback Davis Mills was 8-9, passing for 90-yards and two touchdowns against the talented Eagles defense.

Here are seven takeaways from the first half in Houston.

Jalen Hurts efficient in home coming

Through one half of play, Hurts is 12-16 passing for 152 yards and a 104.2 QBR.

Hurts has three carries as a runner and one fumble after former Eagles cornerback Steven Nelson stripped the quarterback and recovered the fumble.

Eagles miss Jordan Davis

The fear was that Philadelphia would be susceptible to the Texans’ running game without Jordan Davis, and the first half in Houston was worrisome.

Rookie running back Dameon Pierce had 13 carries for 88 yards in the first half, as the Texans’ offensive line has pushed the Eagles’ big named defensive line around.

Eagles efficient on third down

In the first half, Philadelphia was 5 of 6 on third down and already has racked up 208 total yards.

Hurts spreading the ball around

Hurts has completed passes to seven different receivers, connecting with A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, Zach Pascal, Dallas Goedert, Jack Stoll, and Kenneth Gainwell.

Javon Hargrave dominant

Hargrave logged another sack, his fourth of the season, and already has five tackles, one tackle for loss, and one quarterback hit.

Landon Dickerson All-Pro trajectory

Dickerson has been dominant he’ll soon replace Zach Martin as the best guard in the NFL, with every big run thus far coming behind him on the left side.

Random notes

We’ve talked about C.J. Gardner-Johnson needing to impact the ball game, and thus far it’s been to the tune of several missed tackles between him and Marcus Epps at the safety position.

Two missed tackles by #Eagles safeties Marcus Epps and C.J. Gardner-Johnson on that Dameon Pearce 36-yard run off tackle. Texans have 92 rushing yards so far. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) November 4, 2022

Miles Sanders is running with authority and has a new career high in touchdowns while approaching another 100-yard rushing performance.

A.J. Brown had a quiet first half from his standard, logging two catches for 40 yards.

Quez Watkin had two catches for 25 yards after going several games without a catch.

