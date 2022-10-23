7 key NFL games Eagles fans should watch during the bye week

The undefeated Eagles are off on Sunday, taking advantage of an early Week 7 bye that’ll allow the offensive line to regroup after suffering injuries over the past few weeks.

The Birds, Minnesota, Buffalo, and the Rams are also resting and preparing for the stretch run.

With Philadelphia not on the Week 7 schedule and the top team in the NFC, this week offers some intriguing conference matchups, a few AFC showdowns, and several games that could impact seeding as the 2022 postseason looms.

1. Chiefs at 49ers

This matchup is the game of the week and features two teams that the Eagles could have to deal with at some point in the postseason.

Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid highlight a versatile Kansas City offense, while Christian McCaffrey will make his debut for a 49ers offense.

2. Lions @ Cowboys

Philadelphia has wins over both teams, and it’ll allow fans to get an up-close update on Dak Prescott while featuring a Lions offense that can be explosive at times.

3.Jets @ Broncos

The Jets are 4-2, and GM Joe Douglas has retooled the roster using some techniques learned from Howie Roseman.

The 2-4 Broncos are playing their first game without an injured Russell Wilson.

4.Packers at Commanders

Philadelphia will face both teams in the coming weeks, and any matchup featuring Aaron Rodgers at quarterback is a must-job.

5.Browns @ Ravens

A physical AFC North matchup is always good for the football soul.

6. Colts @ Titans

Another matchup featuring two teams that’ll face the Eagles in the coming weeks, the winner will have the lead in the AFC North.

7. Giants @ Jaguars

Jacksonville is much improved under former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson, and a win over the Giants would create even more cushion for Philadelphia.

