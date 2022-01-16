7 key matchups to watch during Eagles vs. Bucs in wild card round

The 13-4 Buccaneers are set to host the 9-7 Eagles on the road in a home playoff game to open up the Sunday portion of the NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend.

The Bucs and Eagles met in Week Six, with Tampa Bay holding onto a 28-22 decision at Lincoln Financial Field on a Thursday, after leading by as much as 21 points heading into the fourth quarter.

This is a totally different Philadelphia team and as the NFL’s leading rushing unit, the Eagles are catching Tampa Bay at a time when they’re most vulnerable on the ground.

Here are seven matchups to watch in Sunday’s game.

1. Eagles Nate Herbig-Sua Opeta vs. Bucs DT Ndamukong Suh

Philadelphia is down to their third team right guard with Brandon Brooks and Jack Driscoll out with significant injuries. The current starter, Nate Herbig is questionable for the matchup and he’d be backed up by veteran guard, Sua Opeta.

Suh is a full load even without the help of Vita Vea, but Vea is a player that Jason Kelce can look to deal with one on one. Suh’s matchups against Herbig, Opeta, and rookie left guard Landon Dickerson is something to watch.

2. Jalen Hurts vs. Bucs DC Todd Bowles

From a mental standpoint, Sunday will be unlike anything Hurts has ever seen from a defensive schematic standpoint.

Bowles and his 3-4 defense can confuse even the most seasoned quarterback, and he’ll look to bring exotic blitzes and spy the second-year star.

The Bucs can be vulnerable down the middle, and with Dallas Goedert back in the lineup for this contest, it’ll be imperative for Hurts to take advantage of the Tampa safties with precise and decisive decisions across the middle.

3. Jordan Mailata-Lane Johnson vs. Bucs Shaq Barrett-Jason Pierre-Paul

Tampa is getting healthier as a defense and we have two of the NFL’s top pass rushers available, with Shaq Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul facing off against Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson.

Barrett led the Buccaneers with 10.0 sacks despite missing the last two games and was chosen for his second Pro Bowl in three seasons in Tampa.

Johnson is an All-Pro and has been stout all season, but Mailata had a few struggles in the first matchup and their play will be something to watch.

4. Buccaneers RB Gio Bernard or Ke'Shawn Vaughn vs. Eagles LB T.J. Edwards

Dealing with Tom Brady can be difficult enough, but if allow the Buccaneers running game to flash, then your afternoon on defense is essentially over.

Tampa will suffer without Leonard Fournette’s pass-blocking abilities and a key matchup to watch will be Ke’Shawn Vaughn taking over as the lead back for the second week in a row.

T.J. Edwards played 24 snaps in the first matchup, and he’s been among the highest graded linebackers since replacing Eric Wilson.

The Eagles’ defense ranks sixth in the NFL with an average of just 4.00 yards per rush allowed, and Edwards led the way with 72 stops on running plays. The Eagles were allowing 133 rushing yards per game before Edwards took over a full-time role as the middle linebacker.

5. Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski vs. Eagles S Anthony Harris

We’d prefer it be Marcus Epps, here, but the height differential means Anthony Harris will be the most important player for Philadelphia’s defense on Sunday.

Brady and Gronkowski have hooked up for 14 postseason touchdowns, and with his receiving corps banged up, his tight end will get a good amount of attention.

Brady completed a total of nine passes for 75 yards and a touchdown to the tight end duo of O.J. Howard and Cam Brate in the first matchup without Gronkowski and Gannon has to account for the future Hall of Famer.

6. Eagles WR DeVonta Smith vs. Buccaneers CB Carlton Davis

Any postseason success for the Eagles starts with DeVonta Smith having success on the outside against the opposing team’s top cornerback.

Smith, the 10th overall pick in the 2021 draft, led the Eagles in catches (64), receiving yards (916), and touchdown grabs (five). Davis is the Bucs’ top cornerback and he has recorded six passes defensed over the last six games and overall has 11 deflections in just 10 games played this season.

7. Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon vs. Bucs QB Tom Brady

Brady is older than Gannon, so there won’t be any tricking the GOAT, but the Eagles defensive coordinator has to make the Bucs star uncomfortable and somewhat indecisive, without sacrificing an extra defender in the blitz package.

