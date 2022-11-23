7 key matchups Eagles fans should watch during Week 12 slate of games

The Eagles will return to Lincoln Financial Field for an intriguing Sunday night matchup against the Packers, but it won’t be the only game around the league to watch in Week 12.

Playoff scenarios are starting to form, and as some teams around the league start looking toward the draft, Philadelphia is doing both.

The Eagles are the top seed currently in the NFC and are looking at a potential top-10 pick in the 2023 NFL draft next spring.

We’re previewing seven key games Philly fans should watch this holiday weekend.

Buffalo Bills 7-3 at Detroit Lions 4-6



The New York Giants Lost To The Detroit Lions 31 18 At Metlife Stadium In East Rutherford Nj On November 20, 2022

The Lions are on a winning streak and offer a formula for a potential upset of a Buffalo team that’ll be returning to Detroit three days after defeating Cleveland in a neutral-site matchup.

Dallas Cowboys 7-3 vs. New York Giants 7-3

The middle game of the Thursday schedule offers the most intriguing matchup for Eagles fans.

The Giants will look to duplicate the Commanders’ Week 10 game plan against Dallas, controlling the football and keeping Dak Prescott off the field.

New York is also missing four players along the offensive line, a recipe for disaster on a short week.

New England Patriots 6-4 @ Minnesota Vikings Minnesota Vikings 8-2

The Patriots are ever-improving on both sides of the ball and could hand the reeling Vikings a second straight loss at home.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 5-5 @ Cleveland Browns 3-7

The Bucs are 5-5 and have a healthy Chris Godwin to lean on, while the Browns are awaiting Deshaun Watson’s return from suspension.

Baltimore Ravens 7-3 @ Jacksonville Jaguars 3-7

The Ravens are feasting on defense with Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen bringing dynamic skills to the linebacker position.

Tennessee Titans 7-3 @ Cincinnati Bengals 6-4

In an entertaining contest that’ll feature star power on both offenses, Cincinnati could get Ja’Marr Chase back this week, while Ryan Tannehill is healthy and will have stud rookie Treylon Burks available.

San Francisco 49ers 6-4 @ New Orleans Saints 4-7

This is another game to watch, with the 49ers as a potential playoff foe and Philadelphia owning the Saints’ 2023 first-round pick.

