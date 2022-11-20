7 key matchups Eagles fans should watch during Week 11 slate of games

The Eagles are in Indianapolis for a critical matchup against the Colts, but it won’t be the only game around the league to watch in Week 11.

Playoff scenarios are starting to form, and as some teams around the league start looking toward the draft, Philadelphia is doing both.

The Eagles are the top seed currently in the NFC and are looking at a potential top-five pick in the 2023 NFL draft next spring.

We’re previewing seven key games Philly fans should watch this relaxing Sunday.

1. Bears (3-7) vs. Falcons (4-6)

Justin Fields has been the most exciting player in the NFL over the past two weeks.

2. Browns (3-6) vs. Bills (6-3)

Bills quarterback Josh Allen rolls to his left.

The Bills made it out of snowy Buffalo and will meet the Browns on a neutral field in Detroit.

3. Rams (3-6) vs. Saints (3-7)

The Rams are all but out of the playoff hunt, and fans should root for the defending Super Bowl champions, with Philadelphia owning the Saints first-round pick in 2023.

4. Lions (3-6) vs. Giants (7-2)

The young Lions are looking to pull off the upset, while New York will look to stay within a game of the Eagles.

5. Chiefs (7-2) vs. Chargers (5-4)

Two of the top quarterbacks on the planet meet in what should be a high-scoring affair.

6. 49ers (5-4) vs. Cardinals (4-6)

Mexico City will offer the perfect backdrop for this NFC West matchup that’ll see both teams looking to make up ground on the Seahawks.

7. Cowboys (6-3) 0 vs. Vikings (8-1)

Both teams suffered losses to the Eagles, but this is the game of the week because of the apparent playoff implications.

