7 key games Eagles fans should watch during Week 10 slate of games

The Washington Commanders are 4-5 on the season, ever-improving on defense, and headed to Lincoln Financial Field with a Monday night upset on their mind.

Philadelphia will enter Week 10 well rested after a Thursday night win over the Texans, and they’ll welcome Carson Wentz back to the city for the first time since his trade to the Colts.

With the team not scheduled to play until Monday night, Sunday’s action offers plenty of opportunity for Eagles fans to scout potential playoff opponents while even looking ahead to a looming Super Bowl matchup.

We’re previewing seven key games Philly fans should watch this relaxing Sunday.

Seahawks (6-3) vs. Buccaneers (4-5)

Seattle and Tampa Bay are in Germany in the first game on Sunday’s slate of games, and the matchup has playoff ramifications.

The 6-3 Seahawks and 4-5 Buccaneers are at the top of their divisions, and both teams are likely playoff opponents for the Eagles.

Vikings (7-1) vs. Bills (6-2)

The afternoon matchup will see two high-powered offenses matchup in what could be a potential Super Bowl preview.

Josh Allen will play for Buffalo, while the Vikings sit one game behind Philadelphia in the chase for the No. 1 overall seed.

Broncos (3-5) vs. Titans (5-3)

The Titans are surging in the AFC South, and they’ll visit Lincoln Financial Field in a few weeks for a highly anticipated matchup. Denver sits on the brink of playoff relevancy and will look to move to within a game of a second place in the AFC West.

Texans (1-6) vs. Giants (6-2)

Dameon Pierce and the Houston Texans are improving, and they’ll have an afternoon opportunity to knock off the Giants, who are currently tied for second in the NFC with the Cowboys.

Saints (3-6) vs. Steelers (2-6)

Both teams are rebuilding, and Philadelphia will be watching the Saints closely, with the Eagles owning New Orlean’s 2023 first-round pick.

Cowboys (6-2) vs. Packers (3-6)

Dallas is 6-2, has Dak Prescott back at quarterback, and a two-headed monster at running back that’ll be a problem down the stretch.

Philadelphia host the Packers in Week 12, and another loss could put Green Bay clearly out of the playoff scenario.

Chargers (5-3) vs. 49ers (4-4)

San Francisco is a team to watch in the NFC West, and they’ll look to move within a half-game of the division-leading Seahawks.

