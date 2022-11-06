7 key games Eagles fans should watch during Week 9 slate of games

The Eagles (8-0) are off on Sunday after a 29-17 win over the Texans on Thursday night, which was Philadelphia’s first matchup on Amazon Prime.

With the team not expected back at the NovaCare Complex until Tuesday, Sunday’s Week 9 action offers plenty of opportunity for Eagles fans to scout potential playoff opponents while even looking ahead to a looming Super Bowl matchup.

We’re previewing seven key games Philly fans should watch this relaxing Sunday.

Baltimore @ New Orleans 8:15 PM

Philadelphia plays 3-5 New Orleans in a few weeks, and the Saints’ 2023 first-round pick belongs to the Eagles.

A loss to the Ravens puts the Birds closer to a top-five draft pick.

The Eagles will face the Titans in a few weeks, and the Chiefs offer a potential Super Bowl opponent to watch.

Los Angeles @ Tampa Bay 4:25 PM

Both teams have three wins on the season but sit within earshot of postseason play and are the past two defending Super Bowl champions.

Minnesota @ Washington 1:00 PM

The Vikings’ only loss came at the Eagles in Week 2, and the current No. 2 seed in the NFC is a team to watch.

Washington is 4-4 on the season and will head to Philadelphia in Week 10 in Carson Wentz’s return to Lincoln Financial Field.

Seattle @ Arizona 4:05 PM

The Seahawks are 5-3 on the season, in first place in the NFC West, and would currently be the No. 4 seed in the playoffs.

The Cardinals are last in the NFC West and were defeated by Philadelphia four weeks ago.

Green Bay @ Detroit 1:00 PM

Philadelphia opened the season with a win over the 1-6 Lions, while the Packers sit at 3-5 on the season with a matchup against the Eagles looming.

Miami @ Chicago 1:00 PM



The Dolphins are 5-3 and two games behind Buffalo in the stacked AFC East, while Chicago will host the Eagles and debut Chase Claypool at home to pair with Justin Fields.

