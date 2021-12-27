7 key dates for Broncos fans to know this offseason

The Denver Broncos have not yet been officially eliminated from playoff contention, but it would take a sports miracle for them to reach the postseason. With that being the case, fans are starting to look ahead to the 2022 NFL offseason.

Here are seven key dates to know as the season wraps up.

Black Monday: Jan. 10

The day after the regular season ends usually features multiple head coach firings. In addition to Vic Fangio appearing to be on the hot seat, Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur and special teams coordinator Tom McMahon are also names to watch.

Pro Bowl: Feb. 6

It’s a meaningless game but it could give Broncos fans one more chance to watch some of their favorite players before the season officially ends. Denver has six alternates for the All-Star game, including safety Justin Simmons and cornerback Pat Surtain. The Pro Bowl rosters won’t be finalized until closer to the game.

NFL combine: March 1-7

The combine will provide both the team and fans watching from home an opportunity to get a good look at some of the top college prospects entering the NFL draft. The combine will once again be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Franchise tag deadline: March 8

The deadline to use a franchise tag this year is March 8, but after giving wide receiver Courtland Sutton an extension, the Broncos do not have any obvious candidates for the tag in 2022.

NFL free agency begins: March 16

Denver is projected to have about $48 million in salary cap space in the offseason, the 10th-highest total in the NFL. That will allow general manager George Paton to be aggressive in free agency if he wants to be.

Offseason program begins: April 4 or April 18

If the Broncos have a new head coach in 2022, they can begin their offseason program on April 4. If Fangio returns, Denver can begin its offseason program on April 18.

NFL draft: April 28-30

The Broncos currently have 11 picks to use in the 2022 NFL draft, including five selections in the first three rounds. Next year’s draft will be held in Las Vegas.

